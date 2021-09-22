Great-grandmother Bernadette Kelly awarded one of Italy’s highest honours for her support of assault victim Guido Nasi

A great-grandmother from Dublin has been awarded one of Italy's highest honours in recognition of the unwavering support she has given to assault victim Guido Nasi.

Bernadette Kelly (76) was today 'knighted' at a special reception at the Italian embassy in Dublin in acknowledgement of the help she has continued to give to Guido and his family, ever since the Italian native was left paralysed following a vicious and unprovoked attack in 1999.

Guido (39), who receives round-the-clock care, was a fun-loving teen who was enjoying his first-even trip abroad, when he was struck over the head with a bottle in Dublin's Fairview Park.

Following the attack Bernadette - a volunteer for many years with the Irish Tourist Assistance Service (ITAS) and fluent Italian speaker – proved to be a rock of support for both Guido, and his mother Simonetta, who passed away last year.

Just over two years ago, during an emotional return to the Ireland by both Guido and Simonetta, Bernadette was by their side as a translator during an appearance on the Late Late Show, and at a subsequent reception by President Michael D. Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin.

Bernadette was honoured with a coveted 'Cavalieri', otherwise known as the 'Ordine della Stella d'Italia [Order of the Star of Italy], which was bestowed upon her at the Italian Embassy.

The Glasnevin, north Dublin native said she felt "humbled" after receiving one of the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella's highest honorary decorations in recognition of her help to Italian crime victims in Dublin.

The great-grandmother-of-two, who spent 30 years living in Italy with husband Pasquale before returning to Dublin, said: "I've always been the type of person who instinctively would want to help others. I wasn't expecting this at all, but I feel very honoured and proud to receive it.

"Most people might know me because of Guido. What happened to him is every parent's worst nightmare.

“But to have a support structure like ITAS in place to help tourists and their families in times of trauma can make a world of difference."

Lisa Kennedy, CEO of ITAS, added: "We are delighted that Bernadette has been recognised for her contribution in assisting Italian tourists as a volunteer with ITAS, and specifically for her enduring support to Guido."

Established in 1994, ITAS offers support and practical assistance to international visitors who experience crime and other trauma while visiting Ireland.

It is the only dedicated service in Europe to offer specialist support and has assisted over 18,000 tourists from 110 countries around the world.

