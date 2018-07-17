Grave of man who died in freak accident in West Cork has been targetted by grave robbers

THE body of a former British heavyweight boxer with gangland links who died in a freak accident in west Cork had to be exhumed after his plot was twice targeted by grave robbers in the space of a week.

The remains of William 'Billy' Isaac (45) have been exhumed from a cemetery outside Manchester in the UK after two attempts were made to disturb the grave.

Greater Manchester Police are now investigating the two attempts to disturb Mr Isaac's grave at Blackley Cemetery on Victoria Avenue.

Mr Isaac died in a freak accident at his west Cork home five years ago.

He lay dead for two days in his home at Dromreagh outside Durrus after a freak fall as he attempted to gain entry to the property having accidentally locked himself out.

Mr Isaac (45), who served a UK prison term for the possession of ammunition and was friendly with some of London and Manchester’s most feared gangsters, suffered the fatal injury after clambering onto a wheelie bin so he could clamber through a first floor window of his Dromreagh home.

Mr Isaac helped organise security for the funeral of feared gangster Ronnie Kray.

The former boxer, who was 6ft 4in in height and weighed over 18 stone, slipped and fell through the window.

He jammed his neck between a wall and bathtub and died from a combination of severe neck trauma and asphyxia.

The accident is believed to have happened in the early hours of September 30 2013.

Mr Isaac’s body was only discovered some 36 hours later when a workman became concerned and notified Bantry Gardaí.

Detectives ruled out foul play and the incident was treated as a freak accident.

The gates to Mr Isaac's property were decorated with various rat motifs.

Mr Isaac’s fiancée, Siobhan Ginty, told the Irish Independent at the time that people unfairly judged him by his appearance and media reputation.

She said she was “heartbroken” by the death of the man she planned to marry the following year.

Ms Ginty was visiting family in the UK when the accident occurred.

She immediately flew back to west Cork to supervise Mr Isaac’s funeral arrangements which involved his body being repatriated back to the UK for his Manchester burial.

He was buried beside his mother.

“People judged him by his appearance and by his past. It was very unfair. He wasn’t at all like the way he is being painted in the media,” she said.

“The underworld, the boxing world and all the country and people in different places have been affected by this and everyone is in deep shock,” she said in 2013.

“He just had a really big heart. He just wanted to help everyone all the time. He was non-stop, he was 100-miles-an-hour. If you need anything, he would go out of his way to do it.”

Mr Isaac, whose intimidating appearance was made all the more ferocious by three gangland-style tear-drop tattoos under his left eye, was acquitted of a gangland-style murder in the UK in 1995.

He was also acquitted over the next decade on various charges of assault causing serious harm, blackmail and intimidation.

In 2010, was also acquitted of threatening to kill an English businessman’s wife and children if he did not hand over St£2.5m (€3.5m).

The acquittal came after he received a glowing character reference from former British world champion boxer, Ricky Hatton, who was a friend and former sparring partner for over a decade.

Mr Isaac was given a five month prison sentence in Bantry District Court five years ago for his role in an assault on a petite waitress in a Durrus bistro.

He died while on bail pending an appeal against the severity of the sentence.

The Manchester Evening News revealed Mr Isaac's grave was targeted twice on June 27 and July 4 last.

His body had to be exhumed and the grave was then secured.

The motive for the two attacks remain unclear with police adamant that Mr Isaac was "not buried with any items of monetary value."

However, one theory being considered is that grave robbers disturbed the plot in the mistaken belief the boxer was buried with valuable jewellery.

Police said the targeted attacks on the grave had caused "enormous upset" to his family.

“Police inquiries are ongoing, but we believe that this incident was targeted to this specific plot," Det Inspector Claire Moss said.

“This is a despicable act and it has caused the family an enormous amount of anguish and grief in finding out that their loved one’s grave has twice been disturbed in what is meant to be a place of rest."

Manchester police have vowed to track down those responsible for targeting the grave.

