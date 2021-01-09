| -5.1°C Dublin

Grateful Doonbeg locals and businesses insist Trump will always be welcome in their west Clare village

Greetings: US Vice President Mike Pence (in suit), with his wife Karen (centre), meets his cousin Hugh McNally in Doonbeg in 2019. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Ralph Riegel Twitter Email

Doonbeg locals insist US president Donald Trump will always be welcome in the Clare village where he has helped deliver jobs, prosperity and a remarkable tourism boost.

The vow came amid speculation that the village might be an alternative venue for Mr Trump in the days after he leaves office on January 20.

Possibilities that he might visit his golf resort in Scotland after President Joe Biden takes office prompted Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to warn such a visit purely for golf would not be permitted at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

