Grassroots distance themselves from John Delaney

The Leinster Football Association has distanced itself from the statement of support for John Delaney that it signed back in March.

With five investigations into the FAI ongoing, the man who ruled Irish football for close to 15 years left the association after a late-night statement last Saturday.

This week, the Irish Independent contacted 12 administrators who made statements supporting Mr Delaney in March and April as he left his role as CEO for the newly created position of executive vice-president.

While some stood by their original comments, others were tight-lipped about what has unfolded, others acknowledge that they cannot back Mr Delaney any more.

The statement was signed by administrators from each of the four provincial football councils and the FAI Junior Council - Gerry Tully for Connacht FA, Ger Delaney for Munster FA, Herbie Barr for Ulster FA, Peter Doyle for Leinster FA and Dennis Cruise for the FAI Junior Council.

Following Mr Doyle's appointment to a new role in the FAI, his acting successor as administrator at Leinster FA, David Hearst, said he did not stand by a statement of support for Mr Delaney.

"Well, number one, I wasn't in the post at the stage, I'm only the acting administrator," Mr Hearst said.

"In my opinion, no, we wouldn't stand by it. Now, in fairness, I think the statement talks about what he had done for Irish football and not his conduct at the time...

"I think, in all honesty, at the time the association thought that everything was going to blow over and they were just standing politely and supporting him because of the good work that he did.

"And he did do some good work, aside from the other things that have come out."

Despite Mr Delaney's formal resignation from the FAI - the settlement for which is thought to be worth €350,000 - he still holds a position on the Uefa board worth €160,000 plus expenses.

The statement made by the provincial and junior football councils in March also backed Mr Delaney as the "person to continue his work with Uefa and Fifa matters in his [then] new role as executive vice-president".

Mr Hearst said that this was no longer the opinion of the Leinster FA.

"John Delaney did many good things for the association, but unfortunately it now appears there has been a lot of stories going around that one can't really stand over. There's certainly a cloud over his participation."

The Irish Independent attempted to contact all the signatories of the statement.

Mr Cruise and Mr Tully refused to comment on whether they still believed in the sentiment of the message.

Mr Doyle declined to comment because of his current role with the FAI.

Ger Delaney from the Munster FA could not be contacted.

Herbie Barr of the Ulster FA said: "Any statement I make has to be authorised by the Ulster FA now, because of things that happened...

"At the time, the statement said that John did a lot of good work for football and I would stand by that.

"I would rather not give my own personal opinion of John Delaney now."

