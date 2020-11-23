Grandmother-of-17 goes digital to keep up Christmas baking traditions during pandemic

Mary Dunne, 78, from Ardee, Co Louth, talks to grandson Jack, 11, over Zoom as part of Louth County Council’s ‘Superconnectors’ initiative, which asks young people to help older relatives set up and use technology to stay connected over Christmas and beyond. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

A grandmother of 17 children has taken to video conferencing software to keep up Christmas baking traditions.

Clare native Mary Dunne (78) who lives in Ardee, Co Louth, last week took to Zoom to make her traditional Christmas pudding.

Through the software, she was able to keep up a long-running tradition of letting her grandchildren make a wish once she stirred the mixture three times to the audience of nine children, three of them in Belgium.

She said that learning to use digital technology and video conferencing software is a way to bridge the digital gap between the generations.

“The first step is getting rid of your fears, after that it is plain sailing and young people can play a great role in connecting older people remotely, especially if they are apart from loved ones over Christmas,” she said.

“When I was doing the Christmas pudding, I got the three grandchildren in Brussels, three in Malahide, Dublin and the others in Ardee, on screen.

“I put a little Santa figure on the bowl so he was stirring with a wooden spoon and I counted one, two, three and they all made a wish – there was great excitement,” she said.

Ms Dunne has fully embraced technology, using a laptop, iPad, iPhone and Apple watch to stay in touch with family and friends, and has won an Age Action IT Enthusiast award.

She has backed a Louth County Council initiative which sees younger people act as "superconnectors" and teach their older relatives how to use technology to stay connected over the festive season.

The council’s Public Participation Network (PPN) co-ordinator, Grainne Carroll, said the campaign also aims to connect children with relatives living overseas and unable to return home this year.

“If you want to do something really meaningful this Christmas, make sure you can say you connected someone,” she said.

“We are asking children to use software such as TeamViewer to take control of their grandparents’ screens, set up accounts and teach them how to use apps in real time,” said Mary Deery, the council’s Age Friendly co-ordinator.

“Older people need technology in their hands for practical things but also to combat the loneliness and isolation of Covid-19 – so giving them a helping hand on tech could be the ultimate gift this Christmas.”

