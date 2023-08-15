Grandmother has lucky escape after car burst into flames in drive-through area of Newbridge McDonald’s

A grandmother had a lucky escape after her car burst into flames at a McDonald’s drive-through in Kildare earlier today.

It’s understood a man sitting in his vehicle noticed smoke coming from the woman’s car and warned her to get out.

Kildare Fire Service said the blaze in Newbridge, which is now under control, caused “extensive damage” to the property. There were no reports of any injuries.

A spokesperson said the fire service “appreciates the cooperation of the public during this incident”.

"At 11.34am, Kildare Fire Service was alerted to a fire at McDonalds restaurant on Moorefield Road in Newbridge,” the spokesperson said.

“Newbridge fire station and two additional stations were mobilised to the fire. There were a number of fire appliances in attendance at the scene and the fire service hydraulic platform was also in use.

"The fire is now under control however the fire service activities at the scene are likely to be ongoing for the next few hours.”

Firefighters at the scene at McDonald's in Newbridge, Co Kildare, following a fire. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A local woman from a chemist across the road from the restaurant told RTÉ's Liveline: “The woman is shaken but she said she is grateful her grandchildren were not with her. We brought her into an office so she could not see what was happening to the building and gave her tea.”

The pharmacist added that many of the McDonald’s employees were being cared for by the pharmacy staff as many were in a state of “shock”.

Footage of the blaze that has been widely circulated online showed thick, black smoke pouring from the restaurant in the Moorefield area of the town as fire crews aimed high pressure hoses at the fire.

People can be seen looking on as the roof was engulfed in smoke.

It happened shortly before noon.

Onlookers described severe disruption to traffic in the area as roads were closed off.

A spokesperson confirmed that three appliances attended the scene.

“We have three units, from Athy, Newbridge and Portlaoise,” a spokesperson said.

“It appears that a car went on fire in the drive through area.”

The spokesperson appealed to local residents to close all doors and windows due to fumes.

In a statement issued this afternoon, McDonald’s said: “Our Newbridge restaurant in County Kildare closed on Tuesday afternoon after a serious fire started at the site.

"The Fire & Emergency Services are still in attendance at the scene and working to contain the fire. Our crew and customers were safely evacuated, with no reported injuries. The restaurant will remain closed until further notice.”