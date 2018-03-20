Grandmother (81) found dead in church car park during snowstorm named locally

An elderly woman is believed to be the first casualty of the St Patrick’s weekend snowstorm after she was fatally injured in an apparent slip and fall in a church car park.

Gardai said CCTV footage taken at St Oliver Plunkett Church in Blackrock, Co Louth, early yesterday shows the victim slipping on ice or frost and banging her head after falling to the ground.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.20am. She was named last night as Anne King (81), from Rock Road, Blackrock. The grandmother and mother-of-four was well-known locally as a music teacher who played the organ in the Blackrock church.

Officials from the church could not be reached for comment yesterday. Gardai said they are not treating her death as suspicious and believe the poor weather conditions may have contributed, as Met Eireann issued another Status Yellow weather warning for today.

The low temperature warning went into effect at midnight last night until 9am today. It warned of bitterly cold overnight temperatures that would plummet to as low as -5C, with minimum temperatures of between -3C and -4C “widely expected” nationwide.

Met Eireann forecaster Deirdre Lowe said the sub-zero conditions overnight last night and again tonight in the east, south and midlands regions, will make driving hazardous this morning and again when the sun sets tonight. “It will be very cold in the east and there will be icy stretches,” she said.

However, the unseasonably wintry weather and so-called ‘Son of the Beast’ storm, which left parts of Dublin, Wicklow and the south-east blanketed in snow yesterday, is gone.

“There is nothing extreme,” Ms Lowe said of this week’s forecast.

While it will remain cold today and tonight, a strengthening wind from the south-west will bring milder temperatures to the west, which will gradually spread nationwide by tomorrow, when temperatures will climb back up to 9C and 11C. It will remain mostly dry midweek with the odd outbreak of patchy rain in northern counties but more widespread rain will feature on Friday when a low pressure system moves in.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler than normal on Friday, with highs of just 8C or 9C and a touch of frost overnight, Ms Lowe said. However, it should be the last of the back-to-back snowstorms that have hit here over the past fortnight.

While life was getting back to normal in the capital yesterday, the Wicklow Mountain and Glen of Imaal rescue teams rescued a group of snowbound tourists from Portugal and Brazil, whose sat-nav ill-advised them to drive through the Sally Gap from Glendalough on Sunday, where they got stuck in the snow.

