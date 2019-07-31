Grandfather stabbed to death in North Strand remembered as a 'kind soul'

A Dublin grandfather who was stabbed to death in a house in the North Strand has been remembered as a kind soul who would do anything for his family.

A Dublin grandfather who was stabbed to death in a house in the North Strand has been remembered as a kind soul who would do anything for his family.

Aidan McMenamy (45) was killed in a violent row at a house at Clinchs Court, just off the North Strand in the early hours of Friday July 19. The alarm was raised around 4am.

Another Dublin man, Anthony Paget (45), from Carnlough Road in Cabra, has since been charged with Mr McMenamy’s murder.

At St Joseph’s Church in Bonnybrook, near Coolock, Fr Joe Jones told of how Aidan always had a cheeky smile, was a funny messer, but had the biggest heart a man could have.

“At times like this we are stuck. We are caught in a blackout, we don't know what to say. We feel the pain and we are numbed by the experience,” he said.

“Aidan was very generous and very giving throughout his life. His children told me how he taught them to love and respect other people, especially our elders.”

“His sister said that he would do anything for you, but she wouldn't let him do any painting. It wasn't one of his better traits,” Fr Jones added, to laughter from the mourners.

“Aidan had a great love for ice cream, which we all do, and he loved his Cornflakes and his Rice Krispies, which he placed in the same bowl together along with sugar,” he said.

Many of Aidan’s family wore bandanas to the funeral, and Fr Jones said Aidan had a love for them, wearing them constantly in recent months. “He felt it made him look a million dollars,” he explained.

Items brought to the altar to symbolise Aidan’s life included a can of beer, a tobacco pouch, a statue of a horse, a model motorbike, and a photograph montage of happy times in his life.

Mr McMenamy is survived by his children Veronica, James, Wayne, Leah, Courtney and Callum, grandchildren Alisha, Brooke, Kyle, Maice and Molly, his wife Sharon, brothers, sisters, and extended family.

At the end of the mass one of Aidan’s nieces addressed the mourners.

“Uncle Aidan was a kind soul who would do anything for his family or close friends. If ever you were in a spot of trouble or needed something in the shops he would have you sorted,” she said.

“He was the life and soul of a party and lived for today. He never let anything worry him and didn't care what anyone else thought,” she added.

His niece said Aidan had a very strong relationship with his parents, who died in 2016 and 2017.

She said in recent years he tried to get his life “back on track” and be there for all his children.

“He got his own little place and was finally looking after himself and was back on the road to recovery. He would come and visit my man and talk about all the good times and how proud he was after getting himself back together,” she added.

“Obviously this isn't the way Aidan was supposed to go,” she explained, saying the one thing that will help get the family through is knowing that Aidan’s parents will be “happy to get their son back again”.

After the mass Mr McMenamy’s remains were brought to Dardistown Crematorium.

Online Editors