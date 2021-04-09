Grand National picked apart by statisticians to reveal most likely winner in 2021

Millions of people every year aim to crack the Grand National code and back the winner of the world’s most famous horse race.

Among these are mathematical statisticians from Lottoland, who have crunched the numbers behind the National in an attempt to unearth who will land the £750,000 prize this year.

Everyone who has a bet in the Grand National has their own method of picking their horse, but the statisticians have looked at all the key trends determining success in the big race through the years.

Ironically, the first ever winner of The Grand National at Aintree was a horse called Lottery in 1839, and the race has developed into one in the past 180 years.

In an attempt to solve the puzzle, the key trends that were examined include the average age, weight, starting price and even colours and number of each winner in the last 70 years.

Factoring in all winners of the race since 1950, the average age of the horse first past the post has been nine, bringing favourite Cloth Cap, Chris’s Dream,Talkischeap, Kimberlite Candy and Any Second Now into the equation, as well as the Willie Mullins pair Class Conti and Cabaret Queen.

Weight is also an important factor when deciding the winner and the average weight of all the winners in the Grand National since 1950 is 10st 10lbs. Kimberlite Candy, Any Second Now, Balko Des Flos and Alpha Des Obeaux all lurk around this weight.

Since 1950, there have been just ten winning favourites with the average starting price of a winner being 21/1. This year’s favourite is Cloth Cap at 4/1, but despite the weight of money making him a hot favourite for Saturday’s renewal, the stats are all against him, and searching for horses within the 20/1 to 22/1 range points towards Farclas, Potter’s Corner, Mister Malarkey and Magic of Light.

If punters are following Rachael Blackmore’s red-hot form as Champion Jockey from Cheltenham, they will be relying on her to become the first ever female rider to win the race. Three female jockeys ride in the race this year with Bryony Frost and Tabitha Worsley also taking mounts in the race.

As for female horses running, there are three mares declared Magic of Light, Shattered Love and Cabaret Queen, all of whom will be trying to be the 14th female horse to win the Grand National but the first since Nickel Coin in 1951.

Only three grey horses have ever won this race, so it’s fair to say that history doesn’t favour them. This year sees Bristol De Mai carry the top weight and no horse has managed to win with that burden since Red Rum in 1977. Of the other greys, Lake View Lad’s owner Trevor Hemmings has won the race twice in the past, Tout Est Permis fell last time out and Farclas has a chance with the Gold Cup winning jockey Jack Kennedy from Kerry onboard.

After a near miss in 2018, when the Lottoland statisticians landed on the narrowly beaten 33/1 outside Pleasant Company, this year’s number crunching firmly points to English runner Kimberlite Candy, ridden by Irish jockey Richie McLernon for legendary Irish owner JP McManus, as your best chance of winning big at the end of the Aintree spectacular.

But this could also be the year of the first female jockey to win the great race and the stats team think Rachael Blackmore also has a standout chance on the Irish-trained Minella Times.





Online Editors