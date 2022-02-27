Gráinne Seoige sent packing after Dancing With The Stars dance-off

Gráinne Seoige and John Nolan on Dancing With The Stars.

TV presenter Gráinne Seoige and her professional dance partner John Nolan packed up their dancing shoes after being were sent home after competing in RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars this evening.

The pair were voted off after a dance-off against Irish rugby union player Jordan Conroy and his partner Salome Chachua in the second dance-off elimination of the current series of the hit ballroom dance reality show.

Gráinne and John performed the Cha-Cha-Cha as the RTÉ Concert Orchestra played Martha Reeves’ Dancing in the Streets while Jordan and Salome danced a Contemporary Ballroom take on Kodaline’s High Hopes.

Despite being eliminated from the competition, Gráinne said she had the time of her life taking part.

“I’ve had the best time, genuinely,” she said.

“It sounds like a cliché but I have made friends for life here. We've been through a big experience together and that can never change."

The judging panel, consisting of Loraine Barry, Brian Redmond and Arthur Gourounlian, unanimously chose to save Jordan and Salome from elimination on tonight’s show.

But they also praised Gráinne for her genuine efforts and hard work.

Loraine Barry said she "came out and gave it your all, you let it rip".