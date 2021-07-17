Grainne Murphy: ‘I would have been delighted if 2012 Olympics had been postponed, because I was so sick’

Former Olympian Grainne Murphy has said she would have been “delighted” if the 2012 London Olympics had been postponed for a year, because she was so sick at the time.

The swimmer thinks Ireland are sending a “very strong team” to Tokyo this time.

Murphy competed in the 400m freestyle in the London 20212 games, but had to withdraw from the rest of the games due to catching Glandular Fever.

“I think if I looked back to 2012 I would have been delighted if it was postponed because I was so sick,” she told RTÉ Radio One’s Brendan O’Connor.

Admitting that the diagnosis was “tough”, the swimmer said there are “pros and cons” to the one year postponement of the games due to the covid pandemic, but Ireland have sent a “very strong team” to Tokyo.

“I was unfortunate to get sick in March in 2012 and didn’t really know what I had until June 2012 when I was diagnosed with Glandular Fever.

“I had good days and bad days and I was praying on the day that I was swimming that I would have a good day and unfortunately – it wasn’t a good day,” she said.

Meanwhile, former Olympian David Gillick who competed in the Beijing Olympics in 2008, contracted Food and Mouth disease which impacted his performance.

“Unfortunately when it came down to the crunch I picked up Foot and Mouth,” he told the show.

“You put your whole life into a sport and the pinnacle is the Olympic games and I think when I look back at 2008 it was very much trying to do everything I possibly could,” he said.

The Olympian said the diagnosis “frustrated” him and impacted his performance.

“At the time you want things to go your way, I was in decent form that summer but as the season progressed – for me it just didn’t work out that way I had a viral infection.

“It beat me up but I learned from it and bounced back a year later,” he said.

He added that the extra will be a benefit to some of the Irish athletes in terms of returning from injuries and form.

“There will be athletes who the extra year has given them a huge boost … We have a lot of younger athletes that that year has helped”, he said.

The track and field athlete said the Olympic experience is “not really going to be there this year”, due to the strict covid regulations in the Olympic village, which he said is a shame for the Irish athletes.

“They spend their whole lives, careers working towards this moment,” he said.

“The last number of months have been very stressful for a lot of athletes because of the pandemic, a lot of qualification opportunities have been cancelled or postponed,” he said.

For this year’s games, Mr Gillick said, “rowing is in a really good place, I think it could be looking at possibly three medals,” adding that the women’s quad will be “phenomenal”.