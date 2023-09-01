Grace was a ‘princess born to shine’ and Luke ‘a warrior’ – parents pay tribute at funeral to McSweeney siblings who died in Clonmel crash

Conor McGregor voice note expressing condolences heard at funeral todayMichael D Higgins and Norma Foley in attendanceMourners told of ‘great cloud’ over the town this week

Luke McSweeney (24) and his sister Grace McSweeney (18) from Clonmel were laid to rest today.

President Michael D Higgins arriving for the funeral of crash victims Grace McSweeney and her brother Luke McSweeney in St Peter and Paul's Church, Clonmel. Photo: Collins

Mourners follow the hearses which carry the remains of crash victims Grace McSweeney and her brother Luke McSweeney in Clonmel this morning. Photo: Colin Keegan

Mourners at the funeral mass of siblings Luke and Grace McSweeney, who died alongside two other teenagers in a crash in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, last week, heard that the pair were “exceptional” and “extraordinary”.

Luke (24) was driving his younger sister Grace (18) and her friends Nicole Murphy (18) and Zoey Coffey (18) to celebrate their Leaving Cert results when the car in which they were travelling crashed last Friday.

Their funeral mass today was told that “a great cloud” had come over the town in the days since.

Mourners also heard that the town was “united in grief” with the O’Reilly family in Cashel, who lost Tom (3) and his grandparents Thomas (45) and Bridget (46) – in a road accident just a few days after the Clonmel crash.

Fr Billy Meehan recalled the moment he got the call from local gardaí that there had been a fatal collision on Mountain Road on Friday.

He travelled to anoint the bodies, later realising – when he learned the names of those who died – that he had baptised the siblings as babies and even married their parents, Paul and Brigid.

Luke was described as an “exceptional young person” who was very involved in the GAA and passed along "gems of wisdom” to all of his friends.

Grace was “full of life” and loved dancing, even giving her time to teach younger children gymnastics.

"Her name was Grace – she was grace by nature, she was grace by disposition,” said Fr Meehan.

A reflection, written by their parents, was read during the mass, describing Ms McSweeney as a “princess who was born to shine” and her brother as “a warrior”.

“My gratitude outweighs my sorrow,” their mother Brigid said, thanking all those who sent messages of support to the family and for the “heroic” efforts of emergency services last Friday.

“Grace was gentle and very shy and always had to have a friend by her side. Luke was strong, not only in body but also in mind.”

Ms McSweeney said her son “always wanted to make the world a better place” and always aimed to “be the best version of himself”.

A eulogy, read by friends of both siblings, noted that Mr McSweeney “loved his family more than anything in the world” and “would have done anything” for his sister Grace.

“There are a lot of people here today who wouldn’t have crossed paths if it wasn’t for Luke,” the mass was told. "Even just 15 minutes with Luke felt like golden time.”

He had a “larger than life personality,” an “infectious” easy-going nature and gift to connect with people that brought many together.

Luke met his girlfriend Kelly in 2021, and she described him as her “best friend and biggest supporter” whom she is “forever grateful” to have known.

A message from his “hero” Conor McGregor was played out during the mass.

The MMA fighter sent his condolences to the McSweeney family, saying in a voice note: “Conor McGregor here. I just want to send out my condolences to Luke and his family. I just want to say rest in peace, Luke.

“I hear many, many things about you. You’re a good man. I’m very sad hearing this news and I want to send my well wishes and my condolences.”

Grace was described as someone with a “free spirit” who “was a kid at heart always”.

Her deputy principal said it was “an honour and a privilege” to be part of her life, adding that Grace was an “extraordinary” gymnast and dancer.

She had “a warmth and kindness that was exemplary” and the young gymnasts that she taught would continue to “admire her and will aspire to be just like her”.

Her friend Zoey Coffey was her “partner in crime and her best friend” who will “remain together forever now in heaven and in our hearts”.

"Grace was a credit to a wonderful close-knit family who have always been quite rightly proud of their beautiful kind daughter and sister.”

All shops and businesses in the town of Clonmel closed today while the funeral mass took place.

Among those who filled St Peter and Paul’s Church were President Michael D Higgins and the Education Minister Norma Foley.

The siblings are survived by their mother Brigid, father Paul, brothers Mark and David, Mr McSweeney’s girlfriend Kelly, Ms McSweeney’s boyfriend Aaron, their aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and large circles of friends.

Nicole Murphy was laid to rest yesterday, while the funeral of her friend Zoey Coffey will take place tomorrow.

Mourners who gathered at St John the Baptist Church in Kilcash yesterday were told how Ms Murphy was someone who “lit up a room when she walked in”.

Her mother Serena described her as “so caring and too good for this world”, adding: “We only had Nikki for 18 years but they were amazing.”

“I was so lucky to have been her mother and I thank God every day for giving her to me. We wish we could have had her for eternity, but now she will live in our hearts forever.”