Grab your suncream - temperatures to soar to 22C this week

Meadow Bartleet, five, poses for a picture as visitors enjoy the warm weather at the sunflower fields (Jacob King/PA)

Temperatures are expected to soar this week with highs of 22 degrees.

On Monday, there will be some sunny spells in the southwest but Met Éireann said that most of the country will be dry with a high of 18 degrees.

On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to rise further to 20 degrees with a moderate southerly breeze, becoming fresh to strong on western coasts later.

Read More

Met Éireann said there will be some rain on Tuesday night and early Wednesday, but these will clear through the afternoon with highs of 18 to 22 degrees.

The rain will return again on Thursday, most frequent in the west, but temperatures will remain high at 19 degrees.

It also looks good for the weekend as high pressure will build in towards Ireland during Friday, the weekend, and into the early days of next week, bringing increasingly dry and settled weather with sunny spells and highs of 18 degrees.

Read More

Online Editors