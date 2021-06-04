Grab that popcorn because cinemas are reopening Monday – here's everything you need to know

Movies will be back on the big screen this Monday as cinemas across the country prepare to reopen.

Spaces between seats, staggered show times, and reduced capacity will be some of the changes being implemented to cinemas when they reopen on Monday, June 7.

The number of seats for sale for each film will be limited to a maximum of 50 per screening. This limit will ensure unoccupied seats between people to meet social distancing requirements. However, couples, family and friends from the same household can still sit together.

To ensure social distancing, there will be staggered show times to reduce queues and waiting times.

People will still be able to buy food and drink in cinemas as normal, with social distancing measures in place and contactless payment advised.

Cinemas are recommending for customers to book tickets online prior to arrival, with some cinemas offering a range of pre-booked food and drink packages with contactless till payments.

Theatres will be sanitised between screenings, and stations providing hand sanitiser will be available throughout the cinema.

A host of new movies will be hitting the big screen on opening day, including Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Cruella, and A Quite Place 2.

Carol Welch, Managing Director of ODEON Cinemas Group in Ireland said: “I am delighted to be welcoming guests back to experience the joy of the big screen at ODEON on Monday 7th June when all our cinemas reopen in Ireland.

“We’ve all missed the magic that the cinema brings to movie watching and we know our guests are excited about coming back”.

In ODEAN cinemas, a maximum of six people can gather in a group, and customers are advised to arrive on time and not wait around in public areas unless in a queue.

Meanwhile, Omniplex cinemas will have a staggered reopening around the country on June 7th, 11th, and 18th, while Killarney and Nenagh will reopen in July and September.

Omniplex cinemas reopening on Monday include Arklow, Cork, Dundalk, Galway, Limerick, Rathmines, Sligo, Tralee and Wexford.

There will be a maximum of five guests allowed to sit together in Omniplex cinemas, and only one movie will start and end at a time to allow for social distancing and cleaning.

Mark Anderson, Director of Omniplex Cinemas said: “The re-opening of cinemas in Ireland, after nearly 6 months closed, is a seminal moment for cinema lovers. We’re delighted to start re-opening our doors next week with a selection of brand-new movies.

“In order to enjoy a safe cinema going experience we will continue with measures introduced last year like online ticketing, reduced auditorium capacity and self-scanning of tickets.”