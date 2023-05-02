GRA welcomes Policing Authority’s concerns about garda disciplinary processes

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) has welcomed the “considerable concerns” which were outlined in the recently published Policing Authority's Assessment of Policing 2022 report in relation to the disciplinary processes in An Garda Síochána.

With over 100 gardaí currently suspended from duty, GRA president Brendan O’Connor said the suspension of these officers was a “very blunt instrument” in many of these cases.

Mr O’Connor said last week that the Garda’s disciplinary system was “very unfair” which he said was devastating to the suspended gardaí and their families in a situation which can lead to reputational damage and stigma even after they have been exonerated sometimes after a lengthy period of time.

In its report, which was published at the weekend, the Policing Authority, which is the independent statutory body which oversees the performance of gardaí, outlined a number of critical observations regarding the management of policing in Ireland.

One observation relates to the current policies and procedures currently being employed regarding the suspensions policy within An Garda Síochána.

The report highlighted “the potentially inappropriate use of discipline as a proxy for performance management” as well as the lengthy periods of time that the disciplinary processes take as well as other issues.

“It is recognised that new disciplinary regulations are progressing with the Department of Justice that will offer improvements, but while awaited there are also matters that can be progressed in respect of these concerns,” the Policing Authority report states.

“Oversight work in this area will continue as a vital part of the authority’s business in 2023 and will be subject to a dedicated publication in Q2 2023," it adds.

Commenting today on the Policing Authority’s findings, Mr O’Connor said he was “very pleased to see the Policing Authority express concerns about the current processes and potentially inappropriate use of discipline as this is something our association has drawn attention to for many years.”

The Co Donegal-based garda explained: “It has always been our contention that members of An Garda Síochána must adhere to the very highest standards to protect themselves, their colleagues and the public. But we also believe in due process and fair investigation.

“We also welcome any examination into the indefensible delays in investigations which have resulted in suspensions which are currently at an all time high.

“Last Wednesday we raised this very issue with Minister for Justice Simon Harris at our annual delegate conference as we believe we have given the (Garda) Commissioner ample opportunity to engage with us on this matter and we have expressed our concerns.

“However, having made a submission to a review of the suspensions policy of An Garda Síochána 15 months ago, they have agreed to just one meeting with representative associations in that time.

“These suspensions, when not necessary, destroy the lives and careers of members and deny the community their service.

“An organisation that prides itself on ethics, transparency and being rights-based should ensure these principles are embedded in its own internal processes that have such a profound impact on those who are subjected to them.

“We look forward to an independent analysis of procedures that we believe are fundamentally unfair and are being applied in a manner that contradicts due process, that lacks proportion, transparency and in some circumstances, even the integrity of the process."