GRA warns new industrial relations bill is insufficient

THE Garda union representing over 10,500 frontline officers has warned of possible future industrial disputes if "defects" in a proposed industrial relations bill aren't addressed.

Earlier this year the Industrial Relations (Amendment) Bill 2018 was put forward by the Government and proposed giving gardai access to certain industrial relations mechanisms including the Labour Court.

Minister Heather Humphreys, who launched the proposal in July, said that the legislation would be commenced once robust internal dispute settlement procedures are developed with the Gardaí.

Following lengthy discussions amongst members of the Garda Representative Association (GRA), the union said that it welcomed certain aspects of the bill but that it does not go far enough.

The GRA has said that the Bill "only partly" addresses industrial relation deficiencies for gardai and that it fails to give the organisation the option of trade union status.

The Garda union have also suggested that the Government are in "dereliction of its international obligations" for not allowing gardai the right to strike despite a ruling by the Council of Europe.

The 'Eurocop' case in 2014, by the Council's committee on social rights, ruled that Ireland was in breach of the European social charter in denying gardai the right to industrial action mechanisms given to other police forces.

The right to strike, the GRA say, is not provided for in the proposed Industrial Relations (Amendment) Bill 2018.

John O'Keeffe, spokesman for the garda union, said that the Bill will fail to "fully remedy its inherent defects" without balance and fairness.

"The practical effect of the Bill is that gardaí will not be in the same position as other workers in processing disputes at the WRC and Labour Court. The absence of an entitlement to engage in industrial action will place gardaí and their representative associations at a disadvantage.

"The second area of concern is the Bill’s failure to allow the option of trade union status to the garda representative associations. Given that other modern democracies allow police trade unions without any difficulty, this omission is difficult to understand. The prohibition can only be regarded as regressive and is emblematic of a past era," Mr O'Keeffe said.

"There are clear advantages to addressing the defects in the Bill in a considered fashion. The alternative is to again risk having to confront deficiencies in an ad hoc way in the heat of some future industrial dispute. This is not in any party’s interest," he added.

In July Minister Humphreys said that the Bill, when enacted, will deliver on a commitment given by Government in 2016 to provide the Garda representative associations with access to the State industrial relations institutions – the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and the Labour Court.

In 2016 a nationwide industrial action was deferred to allow for further talks between garda unions and the Government.

