GRA to hold no confidence vote on Garda Commissioner in row over rosters

The policing body representing some 12,000 frontline gardaí will press ahead with a no confidence ballot in the Garda Commissioner.

Members of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) met with Commissioner Drew Harris this morning at Garda Headquarters at his request.

The meeting was to discuss concerns recently raised by the GRA around resources, rosters and suspensions.

On July 26, its central executive committee also agreed to ballot its membership on a vote of no confidence in the Garda Commissioner.

Following today's meeting, the GRA said that the central issue around rosters remains unsolved and that it is pressing ahead with the no confidence ballot.

It also said that the Garda Commissioner expressed his dissatisfaction at the ballot and questioned its intent.

In a statement Interim General Secretary Ronan Slevin said: "This morning, the GRA's Officer Board met with the Garda Commissioner at his request at Garda HQ for what we were informed would be an opportunity to 'discuss some of the concerns recently raised' by the Garda Representative Association on behalf of its membership.

"While certain issues such as resources, recruitment and suspensions were raised and discussed, we are disappointed to report that the central issue regarding rosters remains unresolved.

"In fact, the Commissioner reiterated his intention to revert to the pre-Covid roster in November and stated that his team have already initiated the implementation of this.

"Commissioner Harris also informed our representatives of his dissatisfaction of the GRA's Central Executive Committee's decision to ballot its members on a vote of no confidence in his leadership, and questioned the intent of such a ballot.

"The ballot of members will now proceed as planned with the result expected within four to six weeks," Mr Slevin added.

The emergency roster was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic with gardaí working 12-hour shifts over four days with four rest days.

The new working hours, known as the Westmanstown Roster, will require gardaí to work a 10-hour shift of six days with four days off. It is set to be introduced on November 6.

Policing representative bodies including the GRA and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) have been at loggerheads with Garda management over plans to introduce a new roster.

Last month the GRA said that it came to the decision following issues "affecting our members that have continuously been raised with garda management, but it is our view that the Commissioner has failed to address".

This, it said, includes the "ongoing recruitment and retention crisis, issues created by the lack of appropriate training, welfare and wellbeing of the members created by the above, current suspensions policy, constant red tape and bureaucracy employed and the Commissioner’s recent announcement of the return to the pre-Covid roster.”

In a statement this afternoon following the announcement, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said management and the commissioner were first notified about the proposed ballot through the media.

"After An Garda Síochána received no formal notification of a forthcoming GRA ballot and learned of such a ballot through the media, Commissioner Harris and senior Garda managers met with a GRA delegation today in order to ascertain why such an extraordinary ballot is being undertaken,” the statement read.

“At this meeting, Commissioner Harris re-iterated his desire and commitment to reach a collective agreement with all Garda associations on a new roster through the State’s industrial relations dispute mechanism, the Workplace Relations Commission.

“This follows no collective agreement on a new roster after three years of direct talks between Garda management and the Garda associations.”

The spokesperson said that at Thursday’s meeting Commissioner Harris outlined the range of measures being taken to address other issues raised by the GRA under the organisation’s control.

“This included the recruitment of gardaí, which sees 464 trainee gardaí currently in the Garda College and further trainees to come, as well reducing administrative tasks for gardaí.”

The commissioner pointed to measures taken after feedback from gardaí through the first Garda Cultural Audit, including more frontline supervisors at sergeant and inspector rank, more than 12,000 mobility devices for frontline gardaí, the largest fleet of vehicles in the force’s history, increased welfare and mental health supports, and a new more practical uniform.

He said the ‘Westmanstown roster’ had been agreed by all garda organisations including the GRA.

The spokesperson added: “Commissioner Harris has said that it is vital that whatever Garda roster is in place serves the public and supports the most vulnerable in society, ensures the health and wellbeing of Gardaí, and allows the Commissioner to effectively and efficiently manage the organisation within the budget available.

"Commissioner Harris said it was clear that the Covid-19 roster no longer meets those criteria.”