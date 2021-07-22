Government’s major plan to tackle housing crisis delayed

The Government’s major plan to tackle the housing crisis is to be delayed, possibly until September.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien had hoped to publish the Housing for All plan next Tuesday, but a spokesperson has confirmed it is now delayed.

The multi-annual plan will allocate billions of euro in spending towards tackling the crisis and will be a successor to Rebuilding Ireland which was launched by the Fine Gael-led minority government in 2016.

“Work is continuing on the Housing for All plan. It’s a multi-annual plan, to 2030, and a fully funded plan with a number of Departments feeding into it and this work will continue throughout August,” a spokesperson for Mr O’Brien said.

Read More

Independent.ie understands it could be the end of August or early September before the plan is published.

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said: “It is incredible that after more than a year in office the Minister for Housing has not yet completed or published his housing plan.

“We have had a year of promises and half baked legislation but no indication of the new social and affordable housing targets for each year from 2022.

“For all their faults at least Fine Gael had a housing plan published within 100 days of taking office. At this stage it appears that the plan is being held up by further wrangling between the coalition partners on the budget allocation.

“Meanwhile rents increase, house prices increase, social housing output remains glacial and homelessness remains stubbornly high. It’s time the Minister & the Government started to treat the housing crisis with the urgency it deserves.”



