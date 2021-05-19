Government’s ideological split over cuckoo funds likely to be chipped away at by the opposition

THE Government’s plan to tackle the influence of so-called cuckoo funds in the Irish housing market has exposed an ideological split in the Coalition that the opposition is likely to capitalise on in the coming weeks.

The Green Party, through their three Cabinet ministers including party leader Eamon Ryan, voiced concerns at Cabinet last night that changes to tax and planning laws to clamp down on investment funds bulk buying homes will exclude apartment blocks.

At the core of the Greens’ concerns is a belief that people should be encouraged to buy apartments and live in cities and urban centres. This would avoid the need to use a car or public transport to get to work and thus limiting their carbon footprint.

The Greens’ housing policy on its website states: “National policy in towns and cities should favour the 15-minute model, where all amenities are within walking distance,”

Mr Ryan and his Cabinet allies, Catherine Martin and Roderic O’Gorman, expressed concern that the new 10pc stamp duty on bulk purchases being proposed by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will not be applicable to apartments.

However, this measure was ultimately not opposed.

“We are acutely aware that this point runs up against the issue against supply and that is the trade-off,” said a party source.

Whether by accident or design, Government policy for much of the last decade has created a situation where many apartment blocks in urban centres are build-to-rent.

The Greens believe last night's announcement could send a signal that apartments in urban centres are for renting, but when people grow older and perhaps start a family they move out to the suburbs – all of which flies in the face of sustainable compact living.

"It could pull against the thrust of party policy, which is to incentivise affordable but good-quality living for families in or near towns and city centres,” said Green Party TD for Limerick, Brian Leddin. "If apartment development is the preserve of international investors letting to mobile, well-paid professionals, we may well be missing a trick.”

Compact growth is not just Green Party policy, it is also in the Government’s own statutory national planning framework.

“On the one hand, you have this overarching Government planning policy which is absolutely essential to meet our climate change targets,” said Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin. “But the planning changes and tax changes introduced by Darragh

O’Brien and Paschal Donohoe not only ignore that, but actively undermine it.”

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael believe applying the new measures to apartment blocks would see construction in this area dry up

and hit the overall supply of homes – and everyone agrees that lack of supply is contributing to the housing crisis.

“We do need a rental market, we need more supply,” Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil, insisting this was just “one measure in relation to one area” and that the Government has a range of initiatives to tackle the housing crisis.

Opposition TDs believe last night’s announcement has now embedded and formalised the policy of apartments being built to rent.

Shares in the country’s biggest listed landlord, Ires Reit, rose 2.6pc this morning.

“It is impossible from an environmental standpoint to stand over it,” Social Democrats housing spokesman Cian O’Callaghan said.

In the Dáil today, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald referred to plans by developer Pat Crean’s Marlet Property Group to build 2,000 apartments and duplexes for rent across six sites in Dublin, for delivery between July of this year and March 2024.

One of these sites is a seafront development overlooking Howth Harbour, where more than 500 apartments will be located.

Mr O’Callaghan said some of his constituents would like to buy these apartments, including elderly people looking to downsize.

“They don't have the option and they are not going to opt for rent. That means a family home of three or four bedrooms, that would be perfect for couples with kids, isn't going to be available,” he said.

The Greens did manage to secure a commitment from Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien at yesterday’s meeting to look at, including apartments in his proposed “owner occupier guarantee”.

This guarantee, enshrined in law as part of an amendment to the Affordable Housing Bill, would enable local authorities to designate as many as 50pc of units in a new development for owner occupiers.

Mr O’Brien told Independent.ie that he was “ad idem” with the Greens.

“I want to make sure we have high density in urban centres where individuals and families can live in apartments,” he said. “I am talking as someone who used to live in an apartment.”

He said he would work with Mr Ryan and the Greens on how to frame his “owner occupier guarantee” so that it includes apartment buildings, but the details of this are sketchy so far.

It is not just the Greens pressing this issue. Fine Gael’s by-election candidate in Dublin Bay South, James Geoghegan, has tabled a motion in Dublin City Council calling for all developments of 10 homes or more, including apartments, to be reserved for owner occupiers.

“I just want whatever the best mechanism is that rebalances the purchasing power of an individual, a family or a downsizer,” he said. “If we're being serious about home ownership, the exclusion of all apartments doesn't make sense from a home ownership standpoint.”

Mr O’Brien pointed to other measures, including his much-criticised shared equity scheme, which he said would enable people to buy apartments.

“The measures are decisive and effective measures that deal with a very specific issue around bulk buying of houses and duplexes,” he said of yesterday’s announcement.

“There is still work to be done in relation to the availability and affordability of apartments. We don't want cities for rent and suburbs for buying, that's not the split any of us want.”

Mr O’Brien also said his Housing for All plan, to be published this summer, will include measures around apartment affordability.

