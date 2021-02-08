Government working to reopen construction on March 5, says Housing Minister

The Government is working to recommence construction on March 5, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne, Mr O’Brien said he believes the construction of new homes is essential as each week the sector is closed there is a loss of between 700 and 800 home builds.

Currently, only construction deemed essential, including the provision of social housing, is allowed under Level 5 restrictions.

Mr O’Brien said he believes the construction sector can reopen safely from March 5.

Read More

"The reason that the sector was closed was nothing to do with their own work practices it was to reduce the movement of people,” he said.

"They have been able to operate safely and they have shown that. I am more than confident that we will be able to have the sector fully open from the 5th of March.

“We have some small exemptions at the moment for essential sites and some social housing.

"I want the sector to safely open as soon as possible.”

Property website Daft.ie released figures today showing that while rent has fallen in Dublin since the beginning of the pandemic, it is rising in the rest of the country.

When asked if this is due to there being a shortage in housing, Mr O’Brien said: “There’s no question there is a supply issue across the housing sector. We need to build more homes and we know that and that was inhibited last year by the shut down and we are in the middle of a construction shut down now until the 5th of March.

“However, Daft.ie is asking prices, it is not the prices that people are paying.

"What we see is that from the Residential Tenancies Board (RDT) data is we are actually seeing a flattening of rents across the country up until quarter three of last year, we are still waiting for quarter four data.

“We are seeing a decrease in Dublin, that's true and that's welcomed.”

Read More





Read More

Online Editors