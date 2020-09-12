Mr Martin said "we won’t be afraid to implement measures specifically in Dublin, if that’s the way forward." Photo: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said the Government "won't be afraid" to implement more stringent Covid-19 restrictions in Dublin if cases continue to rise.

The National Public Health and Emergency Team (Nphet) are to meet with Cabinet on Tuesday to discuss recommendations aimed at halting further spread of the virus.

Read More

Speaking to RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta this morning, the Taoiseach said: "The most important thing about Dublin is how to get to grips with the virus to lower the number of cases and to put pressure on the virus.

"We won’t be afraid to implement measures specifically in Dublin, if that’s the way forward," he said on An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadhra.

"We did that in Kildare, Offaly and Laois. I know that some counties have low number of cases, and I understand that argument, that there are differences and so the same restrictions shouldn’t apply."

He said the Government's new medium-term plan for living with the virus will give flexibility to assess the situation from county to county. The new plan is due to be published on Tuesday.

“The very highest level of restrictions is to implement measures on a national basis,” he said.

The Taoiseach said the Government was cognisant of the mental health impact of measures too.

“We know from the research that the situation with the virus has had a terrible impact on physical and mental health, and we need to focus on that,” he said.

“So we’re considering people’s lifestyles, and we’re looking at that in terms of sport and culture, we have to make exceptions and tailored plans for those sectors in this country.”

Dublin warning

Mr Martin's comments come as Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn urged people living in Dublin to limit their contacts with others in a bid to halt further spread of Covid-19.

He said: "While we are seeing a continued increase in cases, particularly in Dublin, this is at least partly due to the willingness of people to heed our core messages around knowing the symptoms and coming forward promptly for testing.

"This, together with all of the other key behaviours, will help to break the chain of transmission in our communities.

"This weekend, please limit your social contacts, especially visitors to your home. Avoid crowds, keep your distance from others, and wear a face covering where appropriate."

In a video message last night, Dr Glynn warned that the r number of cases in Dublin could double in a fortnight unless people reduce their social contacts.

Gardai have also received legal powers to close restaurants and bars which do not meet coronavirus restrictions.

President Micheal D Higgins signed into law the Criminal Justice Enforcement Powers Covid-19 Bill.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health yesterday reported another 211 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Forty-two cases yesterday were due to community transmission.

The figures for yesterday show that 121 cases were in Dublin, 17 in Louth, 10 in Limerick, eight in Cork, seven in Westmeath, seven in Wicklow, six in Laois, five in Donegal, and five in ­Galway.

The remaining 24 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, and Waterford.

Read More

Online Editors