TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said the Government would be prepared to put more money into RTÉ - but has warned the broadcaster that it must restructure and reform.

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said the Government would be prepared to put more money into RTÉ - but has warned the broadcaster that it must restructure and reform.

Government willing to put more money into RTÉ, says Leo Varadkar - but warns broadcaster it must reform

Mr Varadkar was speaking after a turbulent day for RTE, which plans to cut 200 jobs and introduce a raft of other cost-cutting measures.

Speaking in Clondalkin on Thursday evening he said that Government funding alone would not solve the RTÉ’s problems, given its deficit had grown despite increased revenue from the licence fee in recent years.

READ MORE: 'There’s an awful lot of anger' - RTÉ executives heckled at heated meeting after plans to cut 200 jobs revealed

RTÉ chief Dee Forbes. Photo: Peter Cavanagh Photography

But when he was asked if the Government would put more money into RTÉ, he said: “Yes. But obviously, the amount and the timing is the matter for discussion. We have put in more money in, we did last year, through the social welfare contributions, the licence fee, and the income from the licence fee has increased.

“But... this is a state company, it’s a public service broadcaster, we want it to survive, we want it to do well.”

Mr Varadkar said that in 2012 and 2013 RTÉ broke even but, that even with more licence fee and government revenue in recent years it has recorded significant deficits.

READ MORE: The Floating Voter: Paul Murphy - tax tech giants to pay for RTE

He said: “We can come to the table and yes, we can contribute to the solution, but there won't be a solution without RTÉ itself modernising and reforming. And, in fairness to them, they actually have made a lot of changes in recent years, not least selling their Donnybrook site and consolidating that.

Mr Varadkar declined to be drawn on whether it was appropriate for RTÉ presenters to earn more than he does after Business Minister Heather Humphreys earlier said it was not viable for presenters at the national broadcaster to earn more than the Taoiseach’s €200,000-a-year salary.

Business minister Heather Humphreys

The Taoiseach ruled out the Revenue Commissioners being given responsibility for collecting the TV licence fee in order to crack down on evasion - but did not rule it out in the future.

READ MORE: 'There will be lots of emotions' - RTÉ Gold presenter Will Leahy on closure of digital radio network

“The purpose of the Revenue Commissioners is to collect taxes and only taxes and I wouldn't like to see their role confused or diluted in any way.

“So if Revenue were to collect that we would have to make it a tax. It would have to become, for example, something like a household media tax and that's the kind of thing that, you know, we could do, but it's not going to be done for next year.

"That's why the solution, at least in the medium term to these problems, is going to involve a degree of restructuring, getting their costs down. The costs have gone up considerably in recent years and also government coming to the table as well and helping with that solution.”

READ MORE: 'Big portion' of RTÉ job losses will come from Orchestra move and Limerick closure - RTÉ director general Dee Forbes

Online Editors