Government will make decision on easing lockdown in two weeks

The Taoiseach confirmed the extra doses will arrive before the end of this month.

The Government will make a decision on the easing of lockdown restrictions in two weeks, with new advice on easing of lockdown measures to last six weeks.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil that the Government will take advice from Nphet in two weeks, on the week of March 29.

The easing of restrictions, which Tánaiste Leo Varadkar indicated earlier today is likely to include the lifting of the 5km travel limit, will then be subject to review after six weeks.

Read More

“In the week leading into the 5th [of April], we will review and take advice from public health and we will then advise in terms of what is the best way forward for the following six weeks after that,” Mr Martin told the Dáil.

The review in the lead up to April 5 is as per the Government’s new plan out of lockdown, The Path Ahead.

While the 5km travel rule is likely to be lifted, Ministers will also consider if construction sites should reopen, as well as some outdoor activities.

Mr Martin told the Dáil that people “don’t quite get” the impact of the B117 British variant, which is now responsible for over 90pc of cases.

“The variant is something that I feel that people don’t quite get all the time,” he said.

“The variant just creates a different situation in terms of the spread of the disease right now in this phase. I think we really need to keep that foremost in our minds.

“It’s not like the first wave or the second wave, this variant, B117 strain spreads much more rapidly that original iterations of the virus. That is what is informing, yes a very conservative and cautious approach,” he added.

“It still remains a concern.”

Read More

Online Editors