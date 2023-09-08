Government will have to consider European case against UK if Legacy Bill is enacted, says Taoiseach

The Government will have to give serious consideration to a possible legal case against the United Kingdom to the European Court of Human Rights if legacy legislation is enacted, the Taoiseach has said.

Legal advice from the Attorney General is expected in the next couple of weeks, Leo Varadkar said on a trip to Cork, adding that the Amnesty Bill hasn't yet been enacted, although it looked like that is going to happen.

“If it is enacted, we then have a decision to make as to whether or not we take an inter-state case. And there's of course the legal question as to whether we have a strong case, and what that case would look like,” he said.

“It's also a political question, because I don't think it would be it's not a small thing for one state to take case against another state.”

Mr Varadkar emphasised however: “This is a serious situation. And we really think the British Government are doing the wrong thing here. All five major parties in Northern Ireland think so too. It’s not a victim-centred approach or human rights approach.

“Well have to reflect on what actions we take. We can't make a decision without the legal advice.

“But we're still appealing to the British Government to pause it. They don't have to enact this legislation. So we continue with that appeal to the UK Government not to enact this legislation.

“If it is enacted, we will then have to make that decision as to whether or not we take an interest rate case. And there's a legal question as to whether we have a strong case or not, and on what the case would be. And then of course, there's the wider political question, so we'll consider all that.”

Asked if the amnesty was principally about the Tory pandering to British Army veterans, Mr Varadkar said: “It is clear that the five parties in Northern Ireland are all united on this and they don't think it's a good idea.

“The Opposition party in Britain don't think it's a good idea and they have said that they will repeal it. It's not for me to analyse the motives of the British Conservative Party, but I think it's pretty clear that this is the wrong thing to do.”