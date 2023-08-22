Government will consider including landlords in €14,000 tax-free Rent a Room scheme, Housing Minister says

The Government will consider extending the Rent a Room scheme to landlords, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said.

Currently, householders availing of the scheme can rent a room to someone but not pay tax on the first €14,000 in rental income.

Former junior enterprise minister Robert Troy, who resigned due to controversy surrounding his own property interests, pushed for the Rent a Room scheme to be extended to all landlords at a recent meeting of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party.

This would mean no landlord would pay tax on the first €14,000 of rental income.

The scheme was extended to council tenants earlier in the year, allowing them to earn up to €14,000 per year tax free by renting out rooms in local authority houses they are renting.

The proposal to include all landlords in the scheme is believed to be popular across the party and when FF Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien was asked if Government will consider it, he said: “Any proposal put forward by any of the three Government parties and indeed by others if people do come forward with reasonable alternatives or suggestions are always considered by Government.”

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien on what renters can expect from upcoming budget

Speaking at the launch of the annual report of housing charity Respond in Dublin today, Minister O’Brien said “efficient and effective” measures will be brought in under Budget 2024 to keep and attract landlords.

He also indicated the Help to Buy scheme, which sees first time buyers able to claim back up to €30,000 through tax they have paid, will be extended for another year.

“The government have already made a very clear decision and this has been articulated by [Finance] Minister [Michael] McGrath as well as myself before that we will ensure there are efficient and effective measures brought in for individual good landlords in this year’s Budget to support in relation to their cost,” he said.

“Good individual landlords, the mom and pop landlords, we want measures brought in to retain and attract. I’m not one to demonise that sector.”

However, he refused to speculate what some of those measures may be, saying: “I’m not going to speculate in any way as to what that support looks like, that forms part of the Budget.”

He said he wants to see an increase in the rent tax credit, which is €500 per person per year.

“I would like to see that increased next year in the Budget,” he said.

“A lot of renters out there are paying above and beyond what they can afford.”

The minister said he was unable to give a date as to when the numbers of homeless people will begin to fall.

“In the last quarter of last year and the first quarter of this year, we exited more people from emergency accommodation that we have done before,” he said.

“That is the number one priority for people who don’t have a home that they have a home.”