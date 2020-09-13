Mr Martin said "we won’t be afraid to implement measures specifically in Dublin, if that’s the way forward." Photo: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire

THE Government will be "acting decisively" to implement measures aimed at curtailing the further spread of Covid-19 in Dublin, Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported 159 new cases of Covid-19, and two further deaths.

Of the new cases, almost half (47pc) are in Dublin.

The National Public Health and Emergency Team (Nphet) are to meet with Cabinet on Tuesday to discuss recommendations aimed at halting the further spread of the virus.

Speaking today, the Taoiseach said people in Dublin "can anticipate" further restrictions "in terms of an endorsement of the guidance" laid out by acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn.

"We will be acting decisively. We're also careful that we want to develop a pattern over the next six months. We can't be jumping from week to week in terms of responses either," he said.

Dublin faces "different challenges" to Kildare, Laois and Offaly in curtailing further Covid-19 spread, Mr Martin said, adding: "But we can learn from what did work in those three counties in terms of suppressing and keeping the numbers down and stabilising the numbers in those companies."

The Government's new five-level plan for living with the virus is due to be published on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Mr Martin said the Government "won't be afraid" to implement more stringent Covid-19 restrictions in Dublin if cases continue to rise.

Speaking to RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta's An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadhra, he said: "The most important thing about Dublin is how to get to grips with the virus to lower the number of cases and to put pressure on the virus.

"We won’t be afraid to implement measures specifically in Dublin, if that’s the way forward.

"We did that in Kildare, Offaly and Laois. I know that some counties have low number of cases, and I understand that argument, that there are differences and so the same restrictions shouldn’t apply."

Meanwhile, Dr Glynn has appealed for people in the capital to reduce their contacts and limit social interactions.

“For the people of Dublin in particular, this is a critical moment to address the spread of the disease in the community. Individual choices can make all the difference - reconsider your plans for the weekend, reduce the number of people that you meet and avoid social activities that involve large groups of people," he said.

"Covid-19 is a highly infectious disease that can spread even when you have no symptoms.

"Remember, when you do meet with friends, family and colleagues, staying two metres apart is the best way to keep everyone safe.”

