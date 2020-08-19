Government was 'caught off guard' with fast spread of Covid-19 - Transport Minister Eamon Ryan

The government was "caught off guard" by the fast spread of Covid-19, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said.

The Minister said the "entire system, including the political system" did not respond quick enough to the pressure the country's testing and tracing system is under.

"I think system was caught off guard with the speed of it," he told RTÉ's Sarah McInerney Show.

"But what we're committing to do, and acting as fast as we can to do, is to say 'okay that's not good enough we have to get our testing times down.'"

Mr Ryan said the new Covid-19 restrictions announced by government yesterday are contradictory.

He said: "It does have contradictions, being honest. But what we're trying to do here is we're saying, just because of the spike recently - that's what's causing it, it's not for reasons other than good medical health advice - is we have to restrict what is optional, to make sure we can keep doing what is essential.

"We can't just all go back to kind of shutdown. We do want our children back in school and in college, and so there are contradictions there. You're saying on the one hand we can't have these indoor parties or big congregations, but at same time children are going to school with a class of 20, 30, whatever.

"But that's because I suppose the government is of the view that it is essential that we try and return to school."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said this morning that public health officials, the government and the HSE "all recognise" the strain the testing and tracing system has experienced over the last week.

Professor Nolan said NPHET began to see increased spread of the virus in July as the public "were not as careful as they had been" with following public health guidelines.

"What we've seen over the last several weeks is a slow, but very particular rise in the level of disease in the population. We've seen the virus spread, essentially, from workplaces to households, and now households and into the community.

"The rate of growth is significantly slower than it was at our other critical juncture back in late February and early March, but it is too fast," he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

"Unless we move now collectively and firmly to prevent further transmission of the virus, we will see case numbers rising to a level that are unsustainable."

Last night, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said contact tracing and testing efforts are being increased.

Speaking at Government Buildings, Mr Donnelly said: "We are significantly ramping up testing and tracing, including in all nursing homes, all direct provision and all meat processing plants, we're adding staff and capacity to make sure that test results come back as quickly as possible."

