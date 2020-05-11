Government warns of fraudulent texts telling people they're due welfare payments

Liz Canavan, assistant secretary to the Department of An Taoiseach. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

THE government has warned of fraudulent text messages that have been sent to people telling them they are eligible for the €350-a-week Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

It comes as it was confirmed that the number of people claiming the payment has fallen for the first time since it was introduced in mid-March.

There are now 589,000 people receiving the payment.

That's down 9,000 on last week in the scheme that's costing around €206m-a-week.

Senior government official Liz Canavan said that it's believed many of these people are now getting payments under the government's temporary wage subsidy scheme.

She also said that approximately 98,000 people have contacted the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection to close their PUP claims.

She said it's possible to do this on www.gov.ie.

Ms Canavan warned that the Department is "aware that some people have received fraudulent text messages, stating that they are due a Covid-19 pandemic payment and asking them to click on a link to apply."

She said: "We wish to categorically confirm that these texts are not from the government."

And she added: "Anyone who receives such a text message should not click on the link or reply to the text." Ms Canavan outlined how there are now 53,200 employers signed up to the temporary wage subsidy scheme covering 456,200 workers.

The cumulative cost of the scheme now stands at €878m.

Ms Canavan issued a reminder to the public that the Citizens Information Service and the Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) - are still available and offer support during the crisis.

She said the Citizens Information Service can help with issues such as social welfare matters housing and family supports.

