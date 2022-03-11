Government urged to turn away tanker with Russian oil tomorrow

THE government and Dublin Port have been urged to prevent the landing of a ship with Russian oil tomorrow.

Siptu representatives said Transport Minister, Eamon Ryan, and the chief executive of Dublin Port, Eamonn O’Reilly, should turn the STI Clapham oil tanker away.

The union claims it is carrying a cargo of oil from Russia and is due to arrive at the port tomorrow.

“Given the unfolding horror in Ukraine as the invasion by Russian forces aggressively proceeds, our members and other workers who are expected to unload this vessel are angry and upset at being put in this position,” said Siptu divisional organiser, Karan O Loughlin.

“While a range of different sanctions are being rolled out across the EU against Russia, the Government needs to speak up on humanitarian grounds and turn this vessel around.”

She said it is “unconscionable” to accept the cargo.

“Ireland is a militarily neutral country but that does not mean we cannot help the victims of this unjust and unnecessary war by extending our solidarity in other ways,” she said.

“The Minister for Defence, Simon Coveney, has insisted that Ireland, on a humanitarian level, is not neutral in this war so how can the Government accept this cargo in all good conscience.”

She said the port is state-owned so the government has the authority to refuse the vessel entry.

Read More

“Workers should not be expected to carry the weight of circumstances such as these and are urgently calling on the Government and the Dublin Port company to ensure the STI Clapham is prevented from landing its Russian oil cargo in Ireland,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport said: “The Department of Transport is aware of the particular consignment on its way to Dublin Port via the United Kingdom.

"The Government is ensuring that EU sanctions already agreed are being implemented, including in the transport sector. The effectiveness of EU sanctions is evident, and discussions continue with EU partners on further measures.

"As matters currently stand, the European sanctions applying to Russia exclude oil product. petrol, diesel, home heating oil and kerosene are not subject to sanctions and there would not be any legal basis to refuse to accept such products.”

Read More



