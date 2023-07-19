Government urged to intervene in pay dispute involving thousands of health and social care workers

Labour TD Duncan Smith said the workers had received pay increases under public sector wage deals until 2008

THE Government has been urged to intervene in a pay dispute involving thousands of health and social care workers after department officials were accused of cancelling a hearing for the fourth time.

Siptu, Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), Fórsa and Irish Congress of Trade Unions representatives said they were deeply frustrated over the government’s “failure” to resolve the dispute.

It involves thousands of workers in HSE-funded health and social care organisations, known as ‘section 39’ community and voluntary sector bodies.

The workers are not directly employed by public sector organisations but want a link with public service workers to be restored.

This would mean they are entitled to the same pay increases as public servants under successive wage deals.

The unions said department officials cancelled a Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) meeting that was due to take place tomorrow at the last minute today.

A Siptu spokesperson said unions suspended strike action in October last year following a commitment from the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly that the government would move swiftly to resolve the dispute.

Kevin Figgis, Siptu health divisional organiser, said industrial action had only been suspended and members would not be “found wanting” without a government intervention.

“Our members are beyond frustrated at this point,” he said.

“They want back what was taken from them: the 10pc pay gap to be closed and the pay link with the public service workers restored in full. The strategy of dodge, delay, and deny won’t wash with our members and we are demanding that this matter be resolved once and for all.

“We have the intolerable situation where members are being paid 2008 rates for work they do in 2023. This is completely unacceptable.”

Ashley Connolly, Fórsa health national secretary, said the delay is a very frustrating development.

She said it puts additional pressure on employers in the sector while service users continue to endure lengthening waiting lists due to staff shortages.

Ms Connolly said unions will return to the WRC on July 31 and members will expect progress.

Albert Murphy, INMO director of industrial relations, said there will be a firm expectation that there will be a credible proposal from management.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health said this evening in a statement: “A process of engagement to examine the pay of workers in Community and Voluntary organisations was committed to by the Government in October 2022. While the government has committed to a process, it is worth noting that Section 39 organisations are privately owned and run, and the terms and conditions of employment of staff in these organisations are ultimately between the employer and the employee.

"On 17 April, officials from the Department of Health, the Health Service Executive (HSE), the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, and Tusla met with union representatives under the auspices of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC). This engagement sought to understand and explore the scope of the unions' claim for pay rises for Community and Voluntary sector workers.

“Follow up engagements took place at the Workplace Relations Commission on 15 May and 28 June 2023. Further engagement is due to take place at the WRC in the coming weeks. As this is an ongoing Industrial Relations process, it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this point.

“The Department of Health acknowledges the important role that Section 39 organisations and their staff play in our health sector. They have a key role in providing services to people with disabilities and older people.”