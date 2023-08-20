Government urged to ‘completely rethink’ its approach to childcare

Early Childhood Ireland has said the country’s children are “being let down” and urged the Government to “completely rethink” its approach to childcare.

The advocacy group said there has been a “decades-long focus on providing childcare for economic reasons” and that the needs of adults have come before the needs of children.

Director of Policy at Early Childhood Ireland Frances Byrne said: “For years, policy in this area has been underpinned by economic requirements, rather than what children need and deserve.

“The emphasis has been on facilitating parents’ access to the workforce and providing a much-needed service for adults. In the midst of all that, the rights of the child have been neglected.”

Ms Byrne was speaking ahead of the reopening of early childcare services from tomorrow.

“The consequences of this failure have been well-documented: salary rates are low but costs for parents are high; settings struggle to attract and retain staff; and some children are not getting access to the quality early years education they deserve,” she said.

The group, which represents over 3,800 members who support 120,000 children across the country, said a professional, highly qualified workforce is needed to deliver the proper level of care and education to children.

“Early years is the most formative educational experience children have, yet in Ireland there is no proper planning for its delivery.

"Other countries operate on two and five-year planning cycles to ensure there are enough places and staff in centres and child minders’ homes.

“Ireland now needs a plan to create a unified, publicly-funded model of Early Years care that incentivises the recruitment and retention of a graduate workforce, is affordable and accessible for parents, and – crucially – places children’s rights and wellbeing at its heart.”

Early Childhood Ireland is calling on the Government to deliver its promise of “a children’s Budget” for Budget 2024.

“To make good on this commitment, they must put children’s rights at the heart of everything. For too long, we have let the needs of adults dictate the type of care delivered to our children,” Ms Byrne said.

"It is time, now, for us to recognise that our children deserve so much more.”