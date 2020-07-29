Government u-turn: People on pandemic unemployment payment to be allowed travel abroad for holidays

The Government has been forced into another embarrassing u-turn on the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) and those in receipt of welfare benefit will now be able to travel to Green List countries without having their pay docked.

It emerged this week that people in receipt of PUP were being stripped of their payment if they travelled abroad.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys stood over the position and insisted it was Government policy to restrict the movement of people outside the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the minister announced that people on the payment, which was introduced when the Government lockdown the country, will now be able to go on holiday in the Green List countries.

She said her officials will review cases where people lost their payment when they travelled abroad.

She said people who fly to non Green List countries essential travel such as funeral will also not be penalised

The move is the latest in a series of u-turns by the new government in their first month in office.

The Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party coalition has been accused of punishing people who lost their jobs due to Covid-19 restrictions by cutting their pay if they travelled abroad.

Social Welfare officers were reportedly checking if people leaving through Dublin Airport were on the unemployment payment and stopping their weekly pay if they were travelling abroad.













Online Editors