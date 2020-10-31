Government treating Mother and Baby home survivors as 'second class citizens' - Catherine Corless

The Government is treating Mother and Baby home survivors as “second class citizens”, according to historian Catherine Corless.

The Galway native’s work in Tuam Co Galway led to the setting up of the Mother and Baby Home Commission when she uncovered that 796 babies died in a home in Tuam and were buried in a septic tank.

Speaking on tonight’s Late Late Show, she said that the report from the Commission will “release” survivors who were born in the home from the shame they feel and carry.

“They’ve carried the shame and they still do. I believe that this report will more or less kind of release them from the shame they have carried.

“They carry the pain from not having their mothers and what their mothers went through, mainly.”

Read More

She said that those who were born in the homes speak of the pain their mothers went through when their children were taken away from them.

“The survivors speak of the pain of their mothers rather than themselves.

“It’s their dearest wish to see some atonement for what their mothers went through.”

The archives could prove vital for survivors of the homes to find out more about who their mother was and their own background.

“It’s paramount for a person to have their identity,” said Ms Corless.

“And yet you have all those adoptees pleading with the government to pass legislation that they will get full access to their files.”

The historian claimed that adoptees have been treated as second class citizens by the Government and that she couldn't see the reason behind not unsealing the archives with testimony from survivors and information on Mother and Baby homes and their residents.

“We can see in the last two weeks what happened. They've just nearly had to knock on the doors of Oireachtas and beg them to pass the legislation.

“I can't reason with it why Government couldn't just pass that legislation long ago.

“They're still treating them as second class citizens. They have power over them to say, ‘No, you cannot find out the identity of your mother’.”

She said that while there are some cases where the mother may not want to be identified, those are rare.

“They're using that excuse, in a very odd case a mother might say, ‘I do not want to be known’.

“They will use that and exaggerate it to the last,” she added.

Online Editors