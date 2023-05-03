Government told to tackle ‘rip-off energy prices’ and ‘rein in’ energy companies

Sinn Féin and People Before Profit TDs have called on the Government to take urgent action.

Opposition TDs have called on the Government to urgently tackle “rip-off energy prices” as bills running to thousands of euro continue to arrive for consumers.

Sinn Féin TD Darren O’Rourke said the party will put forward a motion later today that calls on the Government to “tackle rip off energy prices” and “rein in energy companies at a time when they are recording record profits”.

He criticised the Government for “acting as commentators” without introducing clear interventions to reduce consumer energy bills.

Mr O’Rourke said Fine Gael recently went to the “pathetic extent of holding an online petition”.

He said Sinn Féin are seeking rapid intervention, a temporary electricity price cap, a strengthened regulator and a windfall tax to curb the “super excess profits of energy companies, particularly renewable energy companies”.

The Meath East TD said some “octogenarians and pensioners are getting bills in excess of €1,600” and there are increasing numbers experiencing fuel and energy poverty across the country.

The motion will be supported by People Before Profit-Solidarity TDs.

Mick Barry called the proposals “positive” but said there is a need for the nationalisation of the energy sector.

"A key step there is to say that the state owned energy company the ESB should operate on a not-for-profit basis,” he said.

The Cork North-Central TD said 230,000 people turned to the charity St Vincent de Paul last year.

"Payment of energy bills and heating the home was a key reason for that,” he added. “The Government are trying to normalise charity. A Dickensian situation where people are forced to go to a charity like Vincent de Paul simply in order to keep their head above the water and pay the bills.”

Fellow People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Richard Boyd-Barrett called for supports to help mortgage holders amid rising interest rates.

He said mortgage interest caps at 3pc should be introduced.

"Those with shares in Irish banks are making a fortune from the misery that is being inflicted on ordinary mortgage holders because of these interest rate hikes,” he said.

"We think the Government need to intervene urgently to protect mortgage holders, introduce caps and let the banks absorb those interest rate increases with the huge buffer of profits they have available to them.”

He said it is “not sustainable for the Government to stand idly by”.