Government told to press pause on ‘obscene’ amount of data centres

They now account for 18pc of all electricity use on ESB meters.

Opposition TDs are calling on the Government to pause the “obscene” amount of data centres putting pressure on the country’s energy supply.

New figures by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) yesterday revealed that data centres now account for 18pc of all electricity use recorded by ESB meters.

The sector has seen a 400pc increase in energy usage in the last seven years.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith today called the figures “shocking” but predictable.

Her party plans to reintroduce a bill to the Dáil that will argue for a “ban” on new planning permissions for data centres.

Ms Smith said the “proliferation” of centres in Ireland is “obscene.”

"The only thing that can stop this and curtail it is a real discussion about what use our data centres are.”

The Dublin South-Central TD said: “No other country is doing this; Ireland is a complete outlier and we’re going to suffer the concrete results of that in the future.”

She added that there is “no rhyme or reason” for the proliferation of data centres in the country when Ireland is already struggling to meet emissions targets.

“Unless we do something about it, or call out the Government for being a spin doctors for the industry rather than thinking in a sensible way about the needs of this State, then we're not going to reach our targets.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore said the issue of data centres is “really concerning” due to their “unsustainable” energy usage.

“It puts a number of pressures on us and puts pressure on out gird,” she said.

"Yesterday, we had an Amber Alert and we’re coming into a winter where we will probably have issues when it comes to energy security,” said. “It puts pressure on our ability to meet our emissions targets.”

"It also puts pressure on electricity prices, because the main driver of actually of our electricity prices is demand.

"So, there are a number of areas that this unsustainable growth within the data centre sector is concerning.

"What we need to see is government actually managing the issue of data centres and ensuring that they are putting conditions on them.”

The Wicklow TD added that there is a problem with the “strategic oversight of data centres” and called on the Government to manage and properly regulate the sector.

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns meanwhile said the centres were on course to gobble up 30pc of national electricity output by 2030, while in other European countries it would be 2pc.

Labour leader and climate spokesperson Ivana Bacik called on Government to introduce a temporary surcharge on data centres. “to counteract the drain these centres cause on the environment.”

She said there should be a pause on new data centres until an analysis is carried out into the impact of these centres on infrastructure.

But the Taoiseach said the future solution for data centres is to make sure that they are powered by sustainable energy, and that they have their own back-up generators.

Leo Varadkar said it might be a surprise to some to learn that Eirgrid had not approved a new connection to the grid by a data centre since 2020.

He added: “Climate change is real, and it’s happening. It's a clear and present danger, is man-made, and we need to act. We have to be the generation that turns the tide when it comes to climate change. In relation to data centres, there are over 100,000 people in Ireland who work in technology firms.

“They might not work in the data centres themselves, but their jobs would not exist without the existence of data centres. So they are important to our economy, and they are important in terms of jobs and job creation.

“While there may not be a moratorium on new data centres, it might be useful for me to advise that Eirgrid has not approved a new connection since July 2020. That's nearly two years since a new data centre has been given a grid connection.

“Applications for new data centres are assessed on a case-by-case basis taking, into account the impact on things like job creation, for example,” Mr Varadkar said.