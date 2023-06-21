Government told to abolish Special Criminal Court legislation and replace with new law

A three-judge Special Criminal Court cleared Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch of the Regency hotel murder last month, but jailed two other men for their roles. Photo: Sam Boal/PA

The Government has been told to abolish the Offences Against the State Act which provides for non-jury trials in the Special Criminal Court.

An independent review group established to review the act, which has resulted in the prosecution of Provisional IRA terrorists and members of Kinahan Cartel, recommended a major overhaul of the legislation.

The group chaired by Mr Justice Michael Peart could not reach a consensus on how to reform the legislation and instead published majority and minority reports.

The majority report, signed by four members of the group, recommended repealing the current legislation underpinning the Special Criminal Court and replacing it with new laws that allow for non-jury courts in certain circumstances.

This reported was agreed by Justice Peart along with Department of Justice Secretary General Ken O’Leary, barrister Anne-Marie Lawlor and former adviser to the Attorney General Caitlín Ní Fhlaitheartaigh.

They said the power to decide whether the threshold for use of the non-jury court is satisfied in a given case should remain with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) alone. However, a judge should be appointed to review whether the provisions of the legislation have been complied with by the DPP in any case where a direction is issued that a case be tried in a non-jury court

Meanwhile, the minority report, signed by two members of the group, Dr Alan Greene and Prof Donncha O’Connell, said they could not not support the continued use of non-jury courts, with certain added safeguards as they believed the proposals to be “largely cosmetic”.

“Despite the paucity of data generally it is undeniable that the conviction rates in the Special Criminal Court are markedly higher than those of the High Court and Circuit Court where juries are used,” they said.

The two academics said they accept that the right to trial by jury is not absolute in the Constitution.

“We also accept, as a pragmatic inevitability, that the core norm of jury trial can coexist with non-jury trials in exceptional situations.

“We differ, however, from our colleagues in the majority on the degree to which we seek to prevent the exceptional becoming the norm and on how this risk can be minimised or averted by legislation,” they added.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she still plans to renew Offences Against the State Act next week but will consider the recommendations of both reports.

“The Offences Against the State Acts and the Special Criminal Court have served us, and continue to serve us, well in tackling subversives and organised crime and fulfilling a key role in our criminal justice system,” she said.

“Given how well these pillars of our criminal justice system have worked over many decades, any proposals for reform must be thoroughly considered and treated with the utmost care.

“There is much to digest and reflect on in the majority’s package of recommendations and also in the perspective of the minority.

“As I have said, the Offences Against the State Acts have stood the test of time for 80 years and it is important that we take the time to consider carefully how best to proceed,” she added.