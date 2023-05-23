Government to tender for ‘flotels’ for homeless asylum-seekers this summer

The Government is to go out to tender for so-called ‘flotels’ later this summer in a bid to secure much-needed accommodation space for asylum seekers.

The Department of Equality has confirmed that it intends to publish a request for tender seeking floating accommodation for international protection applicants following detailed investigation and analysis of its use by officials.

The publication of the tender request is not imminent and will not happen until later this summer, the Irish Independent understands, with exact details of where the flotels would be berthed still to be worked out. The Department of Transport’s maritime unit is involved in the process.

It comes after the Sunday Independent revealed at the weekend that the Department repeatedly turned down several offers of cruise ships to accommodate thousands of refugees last year.

A reassessment of such proposals comes in the wake of an unprecedented accommodation crisis which is forcing some refugees and asylum seekers arriving in the State to sleep on the streets.

The number of international protection applicants without accommodation currently stands at 259.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil yesterday (tues) that Ireland is “facing a major refugee crisis" as it struggles to deal with the number of new arrivals.

"We would have seen in most years (that) 3,000 to 4,000 people come to Ireland each year looking for protection, in the past year it's been closer to 100,000, most fleeing the war in Ukraine, but a very large number of people seeking international protection from other parts of Europe and outside of Europe, as well, and we're struggling to deal with it,” he told TDs.

Earlier, Integration Minister Roderic O'Gorman confirmed that the Government is considering using ‘flotels’, as one way to help ease the strain on accommodation for asylum seekers in the country.

Their advantage, he explained, was their low draught, meaning the depth of water needed under their keels.

Unlike disused cruise ships, which can only berth in deep-water ports, flotels can be used on inland waterways.

They were specifically designed for river cruising, whether on the Rhine, Danube, Seine or Loire.

This raises the possibility of flotels not only in the cities but also along the whole length of the Shannon.

Mr O’Gorman said all options now had to be looked at, given the accommodation strain.

He emphasised that the unaccommodated were at the most risk if they remained on the streets.

Flotels offer the prospect of individual cabins on a number of decks, with a single point for security, the gangway.

The minister said that people had the right to protest “but I don’t think that blockades, or people in masks is acceptable.” He added: “It is disturbing to see people wrapping the (Irish) tricolour around themselves.”

Mr O’Gorman said he would not overestimate the numbers on the far right, but declined to answer whether such extremists had offered any direct personal threat or menace to himself.

Today's News in 90 Seconds - May 23rd

He said there were 259 asylum seekers and refugees unaccommodated as of today.

But this was down from over 500 on the Monday of last week.

“And I hope to see significant decreases in the number of unaccommodated over the next number of days.”

He added: “I’m not sure these marked people represent communities.”

Another advantage of flotels is their mobility, which offers flexibility. If they were to encounter unrest in one area, they can slip their moorings for somewhere new.

The minister offered no indication of when the first flotels nor how many people it was ultimately hoped to house on water.