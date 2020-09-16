Government to resume efforts to crack down on ticket touting

THE Government is to resume efforts to crack-down on ticket-touting amid concern it will return for entertainment events and sports matches at reduced capacity venues.

Last month the Irish Independent revealed that Department of Business officials warned Tánaiste Leo Varadkar that the practice could come back once venues reopen from Covid-19 restrictions. They also said that a new law prohibiting above cost sale of tickets must be in place before the rescheduled Euro 2020 Championship takes place next year.

This is required due to commitments made to football governing body Uefa.

Now junior minister Robert Troy has told that Dáil that he and Mr Varadkar will soon introduce legislation that prohibits the resale of event tickets above their original price.

He said that entertainment and sports events returning will "create obvious potential for the resale of scarce tickets at inflated prices".

He said the Government wants to ensure "fair access to tickets and events both during and after Covid-19".

Department officials warned Mr Varadkar about the possible return of ticket touting in briefing documents provided to him when he took office.

The last government adopted a bill aimed at prohibiting above-cost ticket touting first put forward by former Fine Gael TD Noel Rock and Fianna Fáil TD Stephen Donnelly.

Changes have been made to their proposed legislation. A working draft of the Sale of Tickets (Cultural, Entertainment, Recreational and Sporting Events) Bill 2020 was been sent to the European Commission for examination.

The bill sets out penalties for people found in breach of the new law - including fines of between €4,000 and €100,000 and prison terms of between six months and two years, depending on the seriousness of the offence.

