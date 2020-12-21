Government to repatriate Irish stranded in Britain as travel ban could be extended beyond 48 hours

Team Leader Tester Darren Somers looks on at approaching flights at the new RocDoc Drive-Thru Covid-19 testing facility at Dublin Airport Photo by Steve Humphreys

Irish residents trapped in the UK due to the travel ban enacted at midnight will be able to fly home on special planes chartered by the Irish government, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has confirmed.

Mr Coveney, speaking on Today with Claire Byrne, said this will only apply to Irish residents that were in the UK short term for work and for Irish people that were transiting home via the UK but were stuck there.

It will not apply to Irish people resident in the UK.

“For anyone that is a resident of Ireland that was in the UK, maybe working there short-term or people that were transiting through the UK home then we will be facilitating these people to come home,” she said.

His department have set up an emergency assistance line at 01 613 1700 and Mr Coveney said teams are working there to answer questions of worried Irish residents currently stuck in the UK.

Mr Coveney also said the department of Transport has been liaising with airlines to make available a “limited number of flights” to bring Irish residents home.

"People who have been in the UK temporarily that need to get home to their families for Christmas. They will be facilitated with a limited number of flights today and Tuesday. You’re talking about two or three flights at most today and tomorrow. Anybody else coming to Ireland has to be in the category of an essential worker to do that.

“They will be asked to quarantine for 14 days and they will have to fill out a passenger locator form to give information as to where they will be for the next two weeks. It’s illegal to fill out that form inaccurately. Not everyone is checked up on but some people are,” Mr Coveney said.

Mr Coveney said it will be just two or three flights today and tomorrow, which is a significant decrease on the 35 flights per day the country would have seen but for the travel ban.

Mr Coveney insisted all other EU countries will also be operating similar flights to repatriate people trapped in the UK that aren’t residents there, and said it will be a small number of people returning to Ireland.

It comes after Independent.ie revealed that a 48-hour ban on flights from Britain may be extended after the Cabinet meets tomorrow.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan yesterday announced a ban on flights into Ireland from Britain while restricting ferries to freight travel only.

The travel ban, which came into effect at midnight, comes as thousands of people living in Britain were due to arrive in Ireland for Christmas.

In a statement, the Government said the ban will last until “at least” tomorrow when it will be discussed by Cabinet.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Mr Ryan said the two-day ban was put in place to allow Government and public health experts to review the situation before making any further decisions. “It’s not likely there will be a complete return to normal in a few days’ time but it is a better way of assessing what’s happening,” the Green Party leader said.

Yesterday, ministers and senior Government officials said they believed the new strain, which spreads 70pc quicker than the original coronavirus, had already arrived in Ireland.

One senior Government source said four suspected cases of the mutated Covid strain are being tested in Northern Ireland.

“There are four cases in the North which are being tested for the new strain.

"We haven’t any confirmed cases in the south but given the amount of travel between the North and south I would be very pleasantly surprised it wasn’t here,” the source said.

Another Government source said the more rapid spreading strain “has to be here” given it has been in Britain since September.

Mr Ryan said it was the announcement from the British government in which they were telling people to stay home that triggered the Irish government to bring in a travel ban for 48 hours with the UK.

“The analysis they put forward showed that the transmissibility of this new strain could be significantly higher than previous strains and that’s what caused us and other EU governments to act fast.

“We said 48 hours to give us a chance to work with the EU and the UK to figure out what comes next, and it has to be on the basis of science," Minister Ryan said.

“Cabinet meetings and decisions have to be informed and I think we are better to get all the information today before the meeting tomorrow morning. If we were to meet this morning, we wouldn’t have all the information on what our European counterparts are deciding. It’s not as if we won’t be working today, we will be flat out trying to manage the traffic and transport problems, but also to work with our scientists and colleagues in Europe to see what’s best to do.

The Green Party leader said he had sympathy for Irish people abroad that won't be able to come home for Christmas but said "this is the approach we are going to have to take this Christmas".

“I was thinking of all the people who won’t be getting home this Christmas. It’s a real difficulty for them and their families but that is going to have to be the approach we take this Christmas. We heard from the government yesterday saying we had to act fast and restrict all travel - flights and ferries."

There are over 250 Irish hauliers in the UK who can't access mainland Europe due to France's decision to ban freight for 48 hours and Minister Ryan said the government are working on bringing forward additional sailing routes to France to circumvent the traditional landbridge to the EU through the UK.

“There are additional sailings to the continent to ports such as Dunkirk and others that were supposed to come on stream from January 1 but we will talk to the ferry companies and see can we bring those forward because it looks like the landbridge route isn’t going to be working for the next 48 hours".

Yesterday, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) announced 764 new cases of Covid-19. This was up more than 200 from the previous day’s 527 infections.

Mr Ryan said the Government does not have any evidence to suggest the rise in cases is due to the new strain.

It came as British Health Minister Matt Hancock said the new strain of the virus was running “out of control”.

It followed chaotic scenes in London on Saturday night as people fled the city before it was placed into the new Tier 4 lockdown.

The new strain of the virus was identified in the south east of England last Monday.

However, the Government here decided to monitor the situation rather than take immediate action.

Cabinet ministers have been in contact with their British counterparts over the last week as new information on the strain emerged.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the region where the virus has spread most rapidly into the highest level of Covid restrictions on Saturday.

This includes a ban on any travel by air, rail or road to or from the south east of England, which includes London.

Those living in the region have been asked not to visit other households over Christmas.

Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy have banned flights from Britain.

The Government began making plans to ban travel from Britain on Saturday evening after Mr Johnson announced the new restrictions.

Airlines were contacted and public health officials were asked to consider the best plan of action to prevent the spread of the new strain in Ireland.

Mr Ryan spoke to British Transport Minister Grant Shapps ahead of the decision to close air and passenger ferry travel between the two countries.

The Government is considering how to repatriate people who may have been visiting Britain in recent days and are also hoping to assist passengers transferring through British airports before arriving in Ireland.

Following the announcement by the Government, Aer Lingus said it will not operate flights from the UK to Ireland in that period.

