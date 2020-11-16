Government to focus on street drinking instead of ban on takeaway pints

THERE is confusion over whether or not the Government will seek to ban the sale of takeaway pints in the wake of scenes of crowds of people drinking outdoors in Dublin at the weekend.

There were suggestions that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will sign a health regulation in the coming days to prohibit the sale of takeaway alcohol from pubs and restaurants.

However, Government sources said that an expected Cabinet discussion on the matter would more likely focus on enforcement of existing rules surrounding on street drinking.

The Irish Independent understands there is concern among ministers that existing regulations banning on-street drinking in the capital are not being enforced.

Sources pointed to existing rules restricting the consumption of alcohol on the streets and suggested enforcement of the regulations should be “ramped up” given the ongoing pandemic.

Dublin City Council bye-laws already allow €75 fines for outdoor drinking away from approved areas.

The issue is likely to form part of the discussion at today’s Cabinet meeting.

A senior health source had said Mr Donnelly was planning to introduce the ban on takeaway pints shortly.

However, Cabinet approval would have to be sought before he signs the regulation.

And now senior sources have suggested that any discussion at Cabinet would more likely focus on enforcement of existing rules than introducing new measures.

There was a backlash after reports that a ban on takeaway sales was on the cards.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae said a ban on the sale of takeaway alcohol was a “knee-jerk reaction”, adding only a “very small number of people misbehaved”.

And Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen tweeted: "Encourage compliance and enforce existing restrictions/regulations if necessary but don’t punish others who need lifelines like takeaway options to stay afloat."

Sources said that the proposals to be discussed at Cabinet tomorrow won’t involve a ban on takeaway sales.

They said the idea of banning such sales had been explored but decided against as Mr Donnelly wanted to ensure that pubs that have legitimate takeaway services are not penalised.

Instead new proposals would make it an offence covered by a fine to gather or drink alcohol outside.

