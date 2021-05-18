Government to extend emergency Covid powers until November 

THE Government has agreed to extend a series of emergency Covid-19 powers that were due to expire next month until November.

Four pieces of legislation that were due to expire on June 9 will be extended until November 9 under the Health and Criminal Justice Covid-19 Amendment Bill 2021 that was brought to Cabinet on Tuesday.

The proposed bill will provide for an extension of the measures until November 9 this year with a provision for a further three-month extension after that if deemed necessary.

The move does not impact the Government’s ongoing efforts to gradually remove public health restrictions but gives ministers the discretion to reimpose measures and enforce them if deemed necessary.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly got approval from ministers to extend the laws which underpin many of the extraordinary powers given to State authorities last year to enforce public health measures.

These include fines for not wearing facemasks and holding large gatherings as well as the additional garda powers to enforce public health restrictions such as stay at home orders or restrictions on how far you can travel from home.

Mandatory hotel quarantine will also be extended under the plans approved by the Cabinet.

The extension of the powers does not mean that these measures will necessarily be in place until November but gives the Government discretion to continue them as they were all due to expire under a sunset clause on June 9.

The extension will have to be approved by the Dáil and Seanad where the Coalition has a majority.

A Government spokesman said the extension of the measures was being done as a “precaution” in case the measures are needed again.

“The Minister for Health is of the view that the public interest is best served by having these powers available to the Government to protect life and public health if required,” they said.

The four pieces of legislation that will be extended includes the Health Preservation and Protection and Other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest Act 2020; the Emergency Measures in the Public Interest Covid-19 Act 2020; the Criminal Justice Covid-19 Enforcement Powers Act 2020; and the Health Amendment Act 2020. The provisions in these bills were time limited and due to expire on June 9 this year.