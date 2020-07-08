Government to examine extension to ban on evictions and rent hikes

THE Government is to examine if the ban on evictions and rent increases due to the Covid-19 crisis should be extended beyond July 20.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien told the Dáil this evening that he will be consulting with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on the matter.

Mr O’Brien said he will seek an extension if it is justified by public health considerations.

It comes as the Labour Party tabled a motion that included demands for more support for renters.

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said renters have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

He said more than a third of those working in the badly hit hospitality sector - which has suffered many job losses - live in rental accommodation.

Mr Ó Ríordáin asked the minister to agree to an extension of the moratorium on evictions and rent increases among other measures.

Fianna Fáil minister Mr O'Brien said the Programme for Government commits to helping all households with the fallout from Covid-19.

He said it commits to extend the moratorium of evictions in line with public health advice if certain requirements in the Emergency Covid-19 law passed earlier this year are met.

Under the law, the Emergency Measures in the Public Interest (Covid-19) Act 2020, tenants cannot be forced to leave their rental accommodation other than in exceptional circumstances and rent increases are prohibited for the duration of the emergency period.

Mr O'Brien said his predecessor Eoghan Murphy had extended this to July 20.

He said he must consult with the Health and Public Expenditure Ministers if the emergency period is to be extended any further.

The criteria for an extension include the threat to public health, the contagious nature of Covid-19 and the need to restrict people's movement to prevent its spread.

Mr O'Brien said that as July 20 approaches he will be writing to Mr Donnelly to ask if the public health situation "merits a further extension of this moratorium".

"If it is justified, I will bring a proposal to Government accordingly.

"I will consider the economic situation as well to renters and possible further measures that may be put in place should they be needed," he said.

Online Editors