| 6.3°C Dublin

Government to cover €1m cost of hotel quarantine for returning Irish students 

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD Expand

Close

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD

Philip Ryan, Politics Editor

The Government will cover the estimated €1m cost of mandatory hotel quarantining for Erasmus students returning from studying abroad this summer.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has been liaising with government colleagues to find a solution for the hundreds of Erasmus students and it is now expected they will not face any hotel quarantine costs.

Students will still be asked to quarantine for up to two weeks in hotels on arrival from high-risk countries but the €1,875 cost of the stay will now be picked up by the taxpayer.

It is expected there will be a staggering return of students over the coming months with most due back until July or August.

There are around 1,000 Irish students studying abroad on Erasmus programmes and it is estimated around half of these are in countries on the mandatory quarantine list.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning and evening.

This field is required

Read More

Online Editors

Most Watched

Privacy