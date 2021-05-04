Pfizer has committed to developing a new vaccine that can be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures.

The Government has signed up to a new €191m deal to buy almost 10 million more doses of Pfizer vaccines.

The deal, agreed with the EU, will see enough vaccines delivered to Ireland to fully vaccinate 4.9 million people over a two-year period.

The deal will see 4.9 million jabs delivered next year and the same amount in 2023.

The Government also has the option to double the order to almost 19.6 million doses in the same two-year period.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the Cabinet the extra doses were being bought to ensure Ireland had supply in the coming years to tackle new variants and to give people booster shots if needed.

The deal was struck with Pfizer as the pharmaceutical company has committed to developing a new vaccine which can be stored at a normal refrigeration temperature.

Read More

The current Pfizer jab needs to be stored at an extremely low temperature and must to be administered within five days of being taken out of refrigeration which makes it difficult to inoculate people on a mass scale.

“Scientific advice indicates that variants will continue to evolve over the coming months and that vaccine immunity is not indefinite,” a Government spokesperson said.

“Therefore, it is likely that repeated boosters with updated vaccine formulations will be needed for a very high proportion of the population.

“Pfizer/BioNTech are in the process of updating the formulation and doses secured via the new agreement would be capable of being stored in standard refrigeration.

“This will remove the operational difficulties attached to the vaccine at present, making it more portable, less perishable and easier to store,” he added.

Mr Donnelly also told Cabinet he expected between 220,000 and 240,000 vaccines to be administered this week.

This included GPs vaccinating around 50,000 people aged over 70 and between 40,000 and 50,000 of those in the high risk group.

He said the HSE also planned to administer vaccine doses to between 130,000 and 140,000 people aged between 60-69-years-old.

He said the vaccination of people aged over 65 in long term care facilities such as nursing homes along with front-line healthcare workers is now “substantially complete”.

He said 455,228 people aged over 70 have been given their first doses while 259,151 in the same age group are fully vaccinated.

More than 202,400 people from the very high-risk group have received their first dose vaccine.

Around 128,385 aged between 60 and 69 have received their first vaccine shot.

Mr Donnelly did not bring a revised vaccine plan to Cabinet and it is expected the current roll-out will remain relatively unchanged despite discussions about changing it. The HSE is recommending that the Government continue to vaccinate people based on their age.

Read More



