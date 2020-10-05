Government rules out adding to new enforcement powers for gardaí as country enters Level 3 restrictions

| 10°C Dublin
Gardaí will use their new enforcement powers to crack down on pubs and restaurants who fail to comply with Covid-19 regulations as the country confronts Level 3 restrictions from midnight tomorrow night.
The force’s senior management is also finalising plans to increase the visibility of officers on the ground to encourage the public to obey the regulations.
But further additional powers for the gardaí have been ruled out by the Government.
This decision has been taken after a meeting last week between Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, who made it clear that he did not need more powers.
Under existing regulations, motorists who breach the ban on driving outside of their county boundaries, except in certain circumstances, are not subject to a penal sanction and gardaí can only encourage drivers, who are stopped at checkpoints, to return home.
That is not expected to change now.
However, unlike the national lockdown earlier in the year, officers will be able to use the Enforcement Powers - Covid-19 legislation, which was signed into law last month.
This places obligations on licensed premises in relation to the service of food and drink to customers.
It provides for three types of closure orders that may be issued to a bar or restaurant where there is failure to comply with a direction from the gardaí under the Health Act 1947:
The legislation also includes grounds for a garda objection to the annual renewal of a licence.
Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she appreciated these were extraordinary powers but the country was facing an urgent public health need.
She said the powers were temporary and included a number of safeguards, including provision for appeal of closure orders.
In keeping with the gardaí's graduated policing response, she said she did not expect those powers to be used frequently.
But she believed the new law would encourage better compliance with the Covid regulations by publicans and restaurateurs, in the interests of all of society.
Meanwhile, the high visibility patrol officers will encourage the public to co-operate with the guidelines on social distancing and avoiding large groups assembling on the streets or public walkways.
Online Editors
Analysis Premium
Last Thursday, after news broke that Tony Holohan was returning to his role as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), a Government source who worked closely with him sent a text saying, “He’ll shut everything down” followed by a laughing emoji. Today, they text, “Told you.”