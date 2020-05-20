Government risks leaving commuters 'stranded at the roadside', regional transport providers say

Wexford Bus is among four companies that said a stimulus package needs to be released to maintain services.

REGIONAL transport providers are accusing the Government of failing to engage with them, risking leaving the public “stranded at the roadside.”

Up to a 25pc drop in passenger levels has placed a major strain on the future of services.

Four commuter bus companies Wexford Bus, Swords Express, Matthews Coaches and Cobh Connect said a stimulus package needs to be released to maintain services.

The companies have criticised the Department of Transport for “a failure to engage in discussions” or to include the services in a strategy for reopening the economy.

The group is seeking discussions with the Department regarding contingency arrangements and supports.

Brendan Crowley, of Wexford Bus, said: “Commercial operators account for 14pc of all passenger journeys in Ireland but are not State-funded and are unlikely to be adequately resourced to carry them through the five phase reopening plan.

“At this point our capacity has been reduced to 20 or 25pc per coach and soon I’m going to be forced to decide whether I put more buses on the road and double my losses, or leave customers intending to make an essential journey, on the roadside.

“The four companies still operating would typically carry over 100,000 passengers a week pre Covid-19.”

Mr Crowley said commuter demand will increase with each phase of reopening capacity will remain limited.

“After running at a huge loss for eight weeks, we’re now faced with the dilemma of either doubling that or leaving commuters with no way to get to work,” he said.

The group claims the Government’s approach to reopening the economy is “Dublin-centric” and fails to take into account the needs of regional commuters.

Private operators acknowledge the benefit of the wage subsidy scheme but the private operators feel a plan must be established to protect the services going forward.

