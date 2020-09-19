Government reviewing whether to restore pandemic payment to €350

(left to right) Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Dr Ronan Glynn during the post cabinet press briefing (Julien Behal Photography/PA)

THE Government is reviewing whether to restore the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) to €350 per week as thousands of workers are expected to lose their jobs in Dublin over the coming weeks.

With the capital placed into Level 3 Covid restrictions, resulting in the closure of pubs and restaurants to indoor dining until October 10, there are calls in Fianna Fail for the PUP to be restored to its full rate of €350 for those impacted by Level 3, including by former agriculture minister Barry Cowen.

The PUP was a flat €350 payment for people made unemployed as a result of the lockdown when it was introduced in March. However changes to the scheme over the summer saw individuals paid according to their pre-pandemic income and on Thursday the top rate was cut from €350 to €300 per week.

A Government spokesperson confirmed the issue was now being reviewed and a variety of options are being explored in the context of next month’s Budget.

“Obviously there is an acknowledgement there that something will be needed for people out of work for a prolonged period of time,” they said.

The Government is conscious that the pandemic payment is slightly less and is exploring if there could be extra provision for people losing their jobs at this point in time, the spokesperson said. “It will be examined in the context of the Budget coming up,” they added.

Speaking on RTE’s Saturday with Katie Hannon, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien confirmed there is a chance PUP will be restored to previous rates. “They are being reviewed, when they are being reviewed of course there is a chance that will happen,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Cowen said those who have lost their jobs temporarily as result of Level 3 status should have full PUP payment restored. “Financial measures need to be aligned with public health measures in order for adequate buy-in and appreciation from the public,” Mr Cowen told Independent.ie

“The simple fact of the matter is that as Covid dissipated the financial assistance was wound down and if it is re-emerging in the community and you need public buy in, then you have to reintroduce the measures. Failure to do it now would have huge consequences.”

His call drew support from a number of Fianna Fáil politicians on Twitter on Saturday, including senior TD Jim O’Callaghan.

Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin said the “slashing” of the rates “was a disgrace” and called for them to be resorted.

A spokesperson for Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Online Editors