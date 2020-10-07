Government proposal to defer assisted dying amendment voted down in the Dáil

The Coalition move was defeated by 86 votes to 65. (stock image)

A Government attempt to buy time on assisted suicide was dramatically voted down in the Dáil.

An intended referral of “assisted dying” to a special committee for a year was voted down by TDs at the National Conference Centre.

The Coalition move, on Gino Kenny’s private member’s Dying with Dignity Bill, was defeated by 86 votes to 65.

Cabinet Ministers were the only members of the Government whipped to support its amendment, intended to block the Bill moving to committee stage by establishing the Dáil special committee instead.

All other members of the Coalition parties, including super-junior and junior ministers, enjoyed a rare free vote on the draft legislation as a matter of conscience.

There were significant defections from the Government parties as the House moved on to vote on the controversial Bill proceeding to committee stage.

The result of that voted is currently awaited.

It is currently an offence carrying a 14-year jail term to assist in a suicide, even though suicide itself has been decriminalised.

Under the Bill voted on last night, a person’s terminal illness would have to be certified by two doctors, along with their express desire to end their own life through the assistance of another.

New Zealand is to hold a referendum on assisted dying in conjunction with its general election in nine days’ time (Oct 17).

