Government proposal to block assisted dying Bill voted down in the Dáil

A Government attempt to buy time on assisted suicide has been dramatically voted down in the Dail, bringing its legality closer.

An intended referral of “assisted dying” to a special committee for a year was voted down by TDs at the National Conference Centre.

The Coalition move, on Dublin Mid West TD Gino Kenny’s private member’s Dying with Dignity Bill, was defeated by 86 votes to 65.

Instead the draft law was voted through to committee stage by 81 votes to 71, hastening its possible passage into law.

Cabinet Ministers were the only members of the Government whipped to support the amendment, intended to block the Bill moving to committee stage by establishing the Dáil special committee instead.

All other members of the Coalition parties, including super-junior and junior ministers, enjoyed a rare free vote on the draft legislation as a matter of conscience.

There were significant defections from the Government parties as the House moved on to vote on the controversial Bill proceeding to committee stage.

It is currently an offence carrying a 14-year jail term to assist in a suicide, even though suicide itself has been decriminalised.

Under the Bill voted on last night, a person’s terminal illness would have to be certified by two doctors, along with their express desire to end their own life through the assistance of another.

New Zealand is to hold a referendum on assisted dying in conjunction with its general election in nine days’ time.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee warned last week that there were medical, ethical and moral considerations involved, as well as criminal justice and Constitutional issues.

Safeguards would be needed “to ensure that a person is not subjected to any pressure by any third parties,” she said.

Rushed legislation, she suggested, could lead to unintended consequences that might create “any adverse impact on the vulnerable,” many of whom did not want to be a burden, as the High Court had pointed out in a previous ruling.

The Supreme Court held in April 2013, however, when denying a right to assisted suicide to Marie Fleming, that it was open to the Oireachtas to introduce legislation in the area.

But the Justice Minister said the same judgment found there was no Constitutional right to suicide, or to end ones life at a time of ones choosing.

A previous Bill, initiated by former junior minister John Halligan of Waterford, fell with the dissolution of the Dáil.

There are currently assisted dying regimes in Switzerland and the Netherlands, as well as US states such as Washington and Oregon which have legislated for assisted dying.

Ms McEntee warned there were “issues of a Constitutional nature that might arise,” raising the distant prospect of a potential future referendum.

But that may not arise if TDs vote through the Gino Kenny legislation at committee stage — and if it then passes the Seanad and is signed into law by President Higgins without referral to the Council of State or the Supreme Court to test its Constitutionality.

Introducing the Bill last week, People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny said: “This debate is extremely difficult for everybody, regardless of what your views are. All voices should be taken into account,’

But the most important voice should be that of the person in an irredeemable situation where they are facing unbearable pain in terminal illness, Mr Kenny said.

“They should have that choice. We should hear their voice and not vilify them,” he said. His party also wanted greater resources for hospice and palliative care, but there is no conflict, he said, adding that it was irresponsible to conflate suicide and assisted dying.

His party colleague, PBP TD Richard Boyd Barrett, said he regretted that a Government countermotion referred to “assisted suicide,” which had very different connotations.

The proposal instead involved people who had extreme pain which would only get progressively worse and end in death.

“To deny them that right is to torture them,” said Mr Boyd Barrett. “What right has anybody to deny to anybody else the right to determine how that life ends, when it is bound to end.”

He said he had thought Ireland had moved past moral codes that were imposed on individuals. He said the Supreme Court had made clear in 2013 that the Oireachtas had the power to legislate. “Every moment of delay means that a small number of people may suffer unnecessarily.”

