Government plans would let bar that broke Covid rules reopen while ‘iconic pubs’ must stay shut, says vintners

Graffiti on the Berlin D2 bar on Dame Street, Dublin, after a barman and customers were filmed breaching social-distancing rules earlier this year. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A DUBLIN bar where staff caused outrage by flouting public health rules could reopen under new Government plans while iconic pubs have to stay shut, it has been warned.

Chief executive of the Licensed Vintners Association Donall O’Keeffe said the Berlin D2 bar could trade again next month because food is served there.

He said “iconic pubs” like Grogans and O’Dohoghues would have to stay shuttered in the run-up to Christmas under the proposals.

Mr O’Keeffe criticised the proposals being considered by Cabinet to keep pubs that don’t serve food closed in December while restaurants reopen.

Mr O’Keeffe said media reports indicated the Government was “gearing up to punish” pubs that have been closed for eight months.

“How is it fair that the Government seems intent on allowing the likes of Berlin D2 to trade, while keeping venues that have been impeccable during this crisis, like Grogans, closed?” he asked.

Berlin D2 staff came under fire when footage appeared on social media of a masked worker standing on a bar while pouring shots into customers’ mouths.

Owner Jay Bourke described the footage as “20 seconds of madness” and said it did not reflect what went on that day.

The bar on Dame Lane in Dublin now faces a court challenge by gardaí to the renewal of its licence.

The case is adjourned until January because district court hearings have been curtailed because of Level 5 restrictions.

A Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) report showed no evidence that ‘wet pubs’ pose a greater risk than restaurants, according to the vintners’ group.

“Berlin D2 operates on a restaurant licence, which allowed it to reopen during the summer,” it said in a statement.

“Grogans, on the other hand, has now been shut by the Government restrictions for 252 consecutive days since the middle of March.”

Spokesperson Jimmy Healy said the 250 wet pubs in Dublin have not been open for a single day since March 15.

Wet pubs outside the capital had a brief two-week reopening at the end of September and early October before having to close again.

The organisation said the guidelines for restaurants, food pubs and wet pubs recognises them all as “controlled environments”, with the same social-distancing requirements.

Another publicans’ group – the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland – said pubs should be given the same opportunity as other businesses to allow staff to return to work next month.

It said in a statement that Government data proves private dwellings, and not hospitality outlets, are the primary source of Covid outbreaks.

The deputy chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said all pubs would be given the option to reopen at the same time once lockdown ended, it claimed.

“We also know there is pent-up demand after a very difficult year,” said chief executive Padraig Cribben.

“Permitting all pubs to open will distribute demand across as many safe and controlled venues as possible.”

